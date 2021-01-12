Major pattern change coming this week to Turkey, Middle East
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 12, 2021 8:58 AM EST
After a period of relatively mild and tranquil weather across Turkey and the Middle East, rain, snow, wind and lower temperatures are expected to make a return later this week.
As the weather pattern changes and becomes more unsettled, several storms will track across the region through the weekend bringing several rounds of rain, wind and significantly lower temperatures that can lead to snow in some areas.
Since the start of the year daytime high temperatures have averaged 3-6 degrees C (about 5-10 degrees F) above normal across a large portion of Turkey and the Middle East. During this time there has been little to no rainfall reported across nearly all of eastern Turkey and into Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Jerusalem.
“The recent warm and dry pattern is expected to abruptly come to an end by the middle and end of the week as several storm systems sweep across the region,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
The first in the series of storms is expected to move into western Turkey Tuesday night before shifting into central Turkey on Wednesday. While eastern Turkey will have one last dry day on Wednesday, showers will return Wednesday night and Thursday.
Istanbul is expected to receive rain, some of which could be heavy, Tuesday night. After a warm day on Tuesday, temperatures are expected to fall by 9 degrees C (16 degrees F) Wednesday with a high only around 7 or 8 C (upper 40s F). Even chillier air will follow the rest of the week and weekend when temperatures may fail to reach 5 C (41 F) on several days.
An even more significant cooldown is expected in Ankara. After a high around (60 F) on Tuesday, temperatures may be held below the freezing mark by week's end. As temperatures fall on Wednesday afternoon, rain can mix with or even change to a period of snow before ending, though little or no accumulation is expected.
Despite the recent warmth, this storm will bring with it enough cold air which will lead to accumulating snow across northern and eastern Turkey as temperatures fall back closer to, or below, normal.
While precipitation can start as rain late on Wednesday or Wednesday night across cities in northeast Turkey such as Erzincan and Erzurum, rain is expected to transition to snow with a light accumulation possible.
Residents may wake up to a covering of snow Thursday morning which could lead to slick travel as temperatures plummet below freezing.
As this cooler air continues to invade, places that originally had rain with the first storm during the middle of the week can have snow later in the week.
Roys said, “We are tracking the potential for another storm to move across Turkey on Friday that may bring accumulating snow to western and central portions of the country.”
This late-week storm could bring a round of snow to Ankara, Eskisehir and Bursa. Temperatures in Istanbul may still be too mild for accumulating snow, but some snow could mix with rain showers late in the week depending on the final track of the storm.
As this late-week storm tracks eastward, it is expected to bring another round of snow to much of northeastern Turkey while showers can impact the Mediterranean and southeast Anatolia.
Not only will these storms bring impacts to Turkey, but they will also provide rounds of showers and gusty winds across Syria, Lebanon, Jerusalem, Jordan and northern Iraq.
The heaviest rain is likely to fall along the Mediterranean coast while lighter and more scattered showers occur inland.
The recent warmth will also come to an end across these areas as temperatures fall back closer to normal.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
