Kona low to be double-edged sword for Hawaii

A multiday rainfall threat is setting up across the Aloha state this week. Although this pattern may help to improve the drought levels across the region, it will come at the risk of flash flooding.

AccuWeather RealVue™ Enhanced Satellite image of the developing Kona low over the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday, November 28th.

Trouble is brewing in paradise, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Residents and vacationers across the islands of Hawaii are on alert for a heavy rain threat for much of this week as a feature referred to, as a Kona low is expected to continue circulating over the islands.

A Kona low is an area of low pressure that typically sets up to the west or northwest of the state and ushers in south-to-southwest winds across the Hawaiian Island chain, spreading tropical rain across the region. The south-to-southwest winds starkly contrast the prevailing east-northeast trade winds that occur most often.

The term “Kona” is a Hawaiian word that means leeward and describes winds with a southerly component across the region.

“A huge storm was in place across the Aleutians last week, and pieces of energy from that storm broke off and are now camped west of the Hawaiian Islands,” explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Bauer added that this storm has led to the development of low pressure in the region, which is pulling enhanced tropical Pacific moisture over the islands through this week.

Rounds of flooding rainfall

The steady rainfall will spread across Hawaii into the start of the weekend, which may help improve the ongoing drought conditions. However, improvements to the drought will come at the expense of flash flooding.

The risk for flash flooding and localized power outages will be elevated across the westernmost islands of Oahu, Kauai and Niihau and the southern half of the Big Island through Thursday. Rainfall amounts could range from 2-3 inches across portions of the western islands, with locally higher amounts across the south- and southeast-facing slopes of the higher terrain across Kauai and Oahu due to the southerly flow.

“This enhanced moisture will strengthen usual shower and thunderstorm activity in the region, leading to localized areas of flooding, mudslides and debris flows, especially in areas recently affected by wildfires,” explained Bauer.

Statewide flood watches were issued late Monday night for heavy rainfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters say that rainfall amounts could range from 1-2 inches along the southern-facing slopes of the Big Island through the weekend. Excessive runoff from the higher terrain could cause streams to overflow and result in road closures. Residents in urban areas may face rapid runoff that can even cause property damage and significant flooding.

The wettest period is expected to take place across the region from the middle to late part of the week. However, rain and thunderstorms can also linger across the western islands Saturday.

Conditions can become breezy at times, but the strongest winds are expected to stay offshore to the northwest. Through late week, boaters and mariners should exercise caution in this zone north and west of Oahu and Kauai, especially if operating small craft.

Beneficial rain for drought conditions

Although West Maui opened back up for tourism on Nov. 1, locations in Maui County that were impacted by the devastating Lahaina wildfire last August are still struggling to rebuild properties, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told NewsNation.

Drought conditions across the Hawaiian Islands range from moderate to extreme levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Forecasters say that the rainfall expected this week may provide minor improvements to the Hawaii drought but may not entirely diminish the dry conditions.

