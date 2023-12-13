Incoming California storms linked to strong El Niño in Pacific

There are signs of a wet weather pattern coming to California the week before Christmas, but the key to how stormy the pattern may get will depend on El Niño and other factors in the weeks ahead.

The long-awaited wet season for California has been absent so far, but there are signs that rain and mountain snow may not be far off for the Golden State, AccuWeather Meteorologists say.

California generally has some of the first rain events of the winter season in late October, but the period from the second half of November to December often brings an increase in Pacific storms packed with moisture.

"It has been a very dry start to the wet season in California, unlike last winter," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

The weather ramped up in early November last year when a storm brought 1-2 inches of rain to San Francisco and Los Angeles. The wet season accelerated last December when 9.66 inches of rain drenched San Francisco and 2.81 inches of rain poured down on Los Angeles.

Faithful participate in a bilingual Mass under rain at East Los Angeles College (ELAC) Stadium in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

While the wet season is experiencing a bit of a delayed start, AccuWeather meteorologists believe it will build later this month, but perhaps not to the extent of last winter.

After a weak system spins some clouds, low-elevation rain showers and mountain snow into Northern and Central California later this weekend, moisture may reload significantly over the Pacific next week. Even though the timing of a more potent storm for next week depends on the movement and strength of other systems in North America, there is an indication that a series of storms will start next week and continue beyond Christmas.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect a larger storm to move onshore early next week.

Most of its moisture will be thrown into the coastal Northwest, but some significant rain will evolve farther to the south in Northern and Central California, AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

"There may even be some rain for parts of coastal Southern California early next week as well," Bauer said. "As the storm pushes more onshore, freezing levels will lower over the Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada and snow will dip down to the passes," he added.

How El Niño is shaping the weather in California

One of the driving forces behind an anticipated storm-packed winter for the West Coast in general will be a strong El Niño.

An El Niño occurs when a stream of warm water develops and persists in the eastern subtropical Pacific, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson explained. Water temperatures in this part of the Pacific are about 1.5 degrees Celcius (3 degrees Fahrenheit) above the historical average as of November.

"This warm plume of water creates a strong temperature contrast zone and results in an active southern jet stream and storm track," Anderson said, adding, "Depending on other conditions, that storm track can be directed into California."

This image shows sea surface temperature departures from the historical average on Dec. 11, 2023. Shades of orange and red depict warmer-than-average water, while shades of blue depict cooler-than-average water. The El Niño warm water temperature signature (orange)is clearly visible in the center of the image. A pocket of cool water (blue) prevails southeast of Hawaii. (NOAA)

The El Niño pattern and an associated subtropical branch of the jet stream have been delivering rounds of rain to parts of the Southeast states and will continue into this weekend. However, until now, storms have not impacted much of California.

Not all El Niños are created equal and the strength of El Niño could be diminished by other factors. The underlying problem as far as storms missing California so far has to do with variable sea surface temperatures north of the tropical Pacific.

"There is a large puddle of cool water sitting offshore over the Pacific, southeast of Hawaii, and that has been altering the effects of El Niño thus far," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

An El Niño pattern often ushers in an active storm track and resultant wetter conditions than the historical average across southern parts of the U.S.

If the cooler-than-average waters remain southeast of Hawaii, it can force the storm track to be farther south, directed more toward Mexico and the Gulf of Mexico rather than California.

"However, if this cool water zone is able to warm up, then the subtropical jet stream, and the storms it brings, could return to a typical strong El Niño position over Southern California and into more of the southern United States in general," Pastelok added.

The upcoming pattern change for California will most likely be gradual, with some opportunities for rain and mountain snow for the second half of December. However, the pattern may become more intense in the coming weeks and months, depending on El Niño and other factors, such as surrounding sea surface temperatures in the Pacific.

