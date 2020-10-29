Halloween weather: Forecast a trick or a treat across the country?
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 27, 2020 7:43 AM
Halloween is upon us, but your trick or treating could be ruined by unexpected cold or severe weather. Here's how to prepare for the weather before you trick or treat.
Halloween may look quite a bit different across the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic this year. The American Red Cross shared helpful tips on safe activities for those hoping to get the most out of the holiday despite COVID-19 fears.
And for masqueraders who choose to trick-or-treat, even if it looks different this year, the weather should turn dry across much of the country, thanks to several areas of high pressure that will take control of the weather pattern. The calmer weather conditions will come after a very eventful week of weather filled with bitter cold air, snow and ice in the Rockies and Plains and Zeta making landfall along the Gulf Coast. AccuWeather meteorologists said that Mother Nature will have gotten her share of spooky weather out of her system by the time Saturday rolls around.
AccuWeather's Halloween night outlook breaks down where trick-or-treaters may need a light jacket or may have to don extra layers of warm clothing below. Whether you plan to go door-to-door to collect your favorite Halloween candy or participate in new socially distanced "drive-thru" events, AccuWeather has you covered on what to expect.
The days leading up to Halloween will be rather soggy and dreary across much of the northeastern U.S. as a winterlike storm system and moisture from Zeta join forces.
For any locales from central New York and southern New England, south into Virginia and west into the Ohio Valley that plan on holding trick-or-treat night on Thursday or Friday, wet, chilly weather may hinder participation. Soaking rain will spread across much of the eastern U.S. in earnest beginning on Thursday. Heavy rain will target areas from the Ohio Valley to the Delmarva Peninsula region and may lead to flash flooding, especially in low-lying or poor-drainage areas.
This system will continue to move across the region on Friday. Mountainous areas of central and northern Pennsylvania and southern New York may even have some snow mixing in with rain on Friday.
However, good news is in store for those planning to trick-or-treat outdoors on Saturday evening. High pressure will build across the eastern third of the country on Saturday -- and messy weather will push north and east off to sea. Dry weather should keep people from reaching for the umbrella, but some may need to reach for a coat before venturing outside Saturday evening.
High temperatures from northern New England to the mid-Atlantic will generally be about 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit lower than average for the last day of October. Highs in the upper 30s to the 40s will be prevalent across New England and New York and the upper 40s to the 50s will be more common from Ohio to New Jersey and south through Virginia.
Under partly to mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall several degrees by the time it is time to head out to trick-or-treat in the evening. Residents, especially those across New England and New York, should consider putting on an extra layer or two under their costumes.
Behind Zeta's soaking rainfall and damaging winds, a dry, mainly clear night is predicted for those heading outside on Halloween.
“Although the Southeast will be dry in the wake of wet weather related to Zeta, it will be a chilly evening with temperatures running as much as 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.
High temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s will be common across much of the Southeast Saturday. The exception will be across the southern tiers of Alabama and Georgia, where highs in the 70s will be more common. The 80s will be the norm across the Florida Peninsula.
“Most areas will have clear skies, though the coastal Carolinas, southern Georgia and Florida will have some clouds crossing the sky," Zehr added.
But, temperatures will drop off rather quickly after the sun sets. With the exception of Florida, a brisk evening will likely be in store across the region. Those unaccustomed to the unseasonable chill may need to add a few outer or under layers to their costume.
Dry and cool weather will be in store for much of the north-central U.S. on Halloween night as high pressure will dominate the area. Conditions on Saturday are not forecast to be nearly as extreme as the record-shattering cold that occurred earlier this week, but a seasonable chill is anticipated.
“An area of cold high pressure deepening over the northern High Plains on Saturday will prompt trick-or-treaters in places like Casper, Wyoming, to bundle up to keep the cold at bay,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said.
Snow covers a Halloween character in a lawn display after an autumn storm swept over the Intermountain West Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Denver. Snow totals varied from 6 inches up to 20 inches in places across the region. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Although Saturday night will cause some in Casper, Wyoming, to shiver, the city has been no stranger to the cold this week. On Sunday evening, the mercury dipped to a brutal minus 8 degrees, shattering the previous record low for the day of 12, set back in 2002.
High temperatures on Saturday will generally climb into the 40s from the northern High Plains to the Upper Midwest, while readings in the 50s will be common across the rest of the region. For cities like Minneapolis where high temperatures struggled to even reach the freezing mark this past Saturday, a seasonable high temperature in the low 50s will likely be welcome.
“Thankfully, there isn’t even the ghost of a chance for any snow in the High Plains, despite the chilly weather,” LeSeney added.
However, some residents who live along the northern tier of the Midwest may want to keep their eyes to the sky on Saturday.
A storm system is forecast to trek across Canada from central Manitoba to western Ontario throughout the day Saturday. The bulk of the snow associated with this system will fall north of the U.S.-Canada border, a few flurries on Halloween night will not be out of the question for residents of northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Dry but seasonably cool conditions are in the forecast for Saturday across the southern Plains.
A sign advising face masks being required is posted as people walk inside Bob's Pumpkin Patch in Half Moon Bay, California, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Ten California counties were cleared to ease coronavirus restrictions Tuesday, including some in the Central Valley that had major case spikes over the summer, but the state's top health official warned that upcoming Halloween celebrations pose a risk for renewed spread. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Many locations across the south-central U.S. will encounter high temperatures that are nearly 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal for the end of October. Leading up to Halloween night, high temperatures in the 60s will be common across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi will experience high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
As the sun sets, temperatures will drop a few degrees across the region, making for a chilly night of festivities for some residents. However, for some residents along the Gulf Coast, a chilly evening may be the least of their concerns following Zeta's fury. Residents in the area who may want to go trick-or-treating may find that another round of damage cleanup and power outages will alter their plans.
Good news for prospective trick-or-treaters: seasonable and dry conditions will be on tap across the Northwest on Halloween night. High pressure, coupled with a slight northward bulge in the jet stream, will work together to keep temperatures at or even a few degrees above normal across the region.
At lower elevations, high temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s to lower 60s across Washington and Idaho. High temperatures in the 40s will be more common across much of Montana, as well as the higher elevations of the Pacific Northwest. Across Oregon, high temperatures in the 60s will be the norm, with a few spots in the southwestern portion of the state tapping into the lower 70s.
Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will fall rather quickly once the sun sets, allowing for a seasonably brisk evening for many trick-or-treaters across the region. While some residents may find the evening a bit chilly, the level of chill will pale in comparison to the bitter cold that gripped the region early in the week.
Many temperature records were broken from Sunday through Tuesday, especially for cities in proximity to the Rockies. Daily low temperature records fell across portions of Montana, Wyoming and even into portions of the Southwestern states. For example, Salt Lake City, Utah, broke a 142-year-old record Monday morning when the mercury dropped to 19 degrees Fahrenheit.
Even though Halloween night is forecast to be dry and chilly across most across the nation, the Southwest will experience unseasonably warm conditions and dry weather.
Unseasonable heat has been the norm so far this year in the southwestern U.S., especially for those living in California and in the Desert Southwest. Temperatures will trend 5-8 degrees above normal for these same areas for the end of October.
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo, coronavirus-themed Halloween decorations are displayed on a lawn in Tenafly, New Jersey. In a year when fear and death have commandeered front-row seats in American life, what does it mean to encounter Halloween, a holiday whose very existence hinges on turning fear and death into entertainment? (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
When compared to the rest of the Southwest, inland areas of California and the Desert Southwest will experience the warmest conditions on Saturday with highs soaring into the 80s. High temperatures in the 60s and 70s will occur along the California coast, as well as across much of Nevada. Temperatures will top out in the 60s in Utah and northern Arizona. Farther east in Colorado and New Mexico, high temperatures in the 50s and 60s will be common at lower elevations, while 40s will be observed in higher elevations.
By the time trick-or-treating festivities get underway, temperatures will fall a few degrees.
In Phoenix, where many long-standing temperature records have fallen so far this year, conditions will be comfortable for trick-or-treaters. Even after sunset, temperatures will be in the low 80s to upper 70s for those who choose to participate in the spookiest of holidays.
