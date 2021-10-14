Front to usher in coldest air of the season across the South
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Oct. 15, 2021 3:03 PM EDT
It's time to bust out those jackets, brew up some pumpkin spice coffee, and get ready for an abrupt transition into fall across the South this weekend, as a powerful cold front will usher in the coolest air since spring. An extended stretch of dry weather will accompany the cool conditions as well, which should allow many waterlogged locales a chance to dry out.
Temperatures have been running well-above-average so far through the first two weeks of October, with many cities experiencing temperature departures of 5-10 degrees above average. That has translated over to a continuous hum of air conditioning units across the South during a time when cooler weather typically limits usage to just a few hours during the afternoon. This will soon change, and some may even be tempted to turn the heat on for a brief time during the morning hours this weekend.
The cold front that will be responsible for the drastic cool down across the South will progress eastward through the lower Mississippi River Valley toward the Southeast coast between tonight and Saturday evening. While there will likely be a thin line of showers or perhaps a rumble of thunder just ahead of the cold front, any rain should be light and rather short-lived.
Saturday will feature beautiful conditions for some major college football matchups set to take place. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Kentucky Wildcats at home in Athens Saturday afternoon. The cold front will likely be passing through Athens, Georgia, around midday, but there will be very limited moisture to work with, so dry weather is expected.
As the afternoon progresses, the main weather factor during the game will likely be a northwest breeze that could become rather gusty at times. This will likely make kickoffs, punts and long passes toward the northwest end of the stadium difficult as the ball will be flying into a headwind. Other than that, it will be pretty tough to complain about an afternoon high temperature in the lower to middle 70s F.
Conditions for college football will be ideal in Austin, Texas, as the Longhorns face off against Oklahoma State. Plenty of sunshine, a relatively light north wind and an afternoon high around 70 degrees is pretty tough to beat.
With mainly clear skies expected across a majority of the South Saturday night, the lowest temperatures since this past spring for many areas. Widespread 40s are in store, with a few of the typical cold spots in northern Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and western North Carolina possibly dipping down into the upper 30s.
Farther south near and south of the Interstate 10 corridor, low temperatures in the 50s are expected Saturday night.
High pressure will dominate the region by Sunday, promoting dry and sunny conditions across the South. The one exception will be across central Florida, as the cold front will crawl slowly southward through the Sunshine State.
Temperatures in the lower to middle 70s are in store for places like Houston, New Orleans and Atlanta on Sunday and will prove to be perfect weather for most outdoor activities. Whether it's working on some fall cleanup around the house or heading out to a local orchard to grab a few pumpkins and some apple cider, Sunday will feature perfect weather across an expansive swath of the southern United States.
Dry and pleasant conditions will stretch right into early next week, as high pressure remains anchored over the South. A slow warming trend and continued dry conditions are expected by the middle of next week raising temperatures closer to mid-October averages.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.