'Extraordinary' rainfall to worsen flooding in southern Mexico as tropical threat looms
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 1, 2020 1:24 PM
It may be near the end of the tropical season, but October hurricanes like Sandy, Matthew and Michael still packed a punch.
A stationary front draped over southern Mexico has already brought more than its fair share of weather woes to the region, but a new tropical threat will loom large over the soaked area this weekend.
Flooding downpours developed on Wednesday night along a stationary front draped from the Yucatan Peninsula into southern Chaipas, Mexico. While a general 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain fell across northern Chiapas and southernmost Campeche, the heaviest rains overnight centered on southern Tabasco. Widespread rainfall totals of 100-150 mm (4-6 inches) were recorded in just a few hours by early Thursday morning in Tabasco.
These torrential downpours led to serious flooding overnight for a many residents of Villahermosa, Mexico, Tabasco's capital city. Floodwaters turned streets into rivers, covered sidewalks and left cars stranded across the Tamulté de las Barrancas Colony within Villahermosa.
According to the Governor of Tabasco, Adán Augusto López Hernández, at least 70 families were told to evacuate from their homes overnight from Tamulté de las Barrancas. The Governor also confirmed that civil protection agencies, along with the Mexican Army, would be working in coordination with the impacted population toward recovery.
Preparations to protect lives and property began in advance of Wednesday night's downpours as the Institute of Civil Protection of the State of Tabasco (IPCET), worked to distribute more than 900 sandbags to residents living in flood-prone areas.
Heavy downpours will continue to develop across southern Mexico as the stationary front remains over the area through the end of the week.
Mexico's weather service, Comisión Nacional del Agua (CONAGUA), warned rainfall accumulations can reach "extraordinary" levels across hardest-hit areas.
As a result of this stationary front, rainfall totals of 75-150 mm (3-6 inches) are forecast across portions of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, while amounts of 150-250 mm (6-10 inches) could fall across of Campeche. Rainfall totals in excess of 250 mm (10 inches) will target northern Chiapas and Tabasco, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 400 mm (16 inches) expected.
Unfortunately for residents of southern Mexico, these heavy rains are just the beginning as a new tropical threat begins to take shape.
Heavy storms bubble up along a stationary front in southern Mexico while tropical activity increases across Central America on Thursday morning. (CIRA/RAMMB)
"A gyre is expected to develop over Central America, and the setup will help to influence conditions for possible growth of tropical systems in the western Caribbean," AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
A gyre is a slowly spinning wind pattern that rotates counterclockwise. The spin from the gyre tends to create an area of low pressure, which could become better organized and develop into a tropical system. Late this week, forecasters expect a tropical wave to interact with this gyre.
"Low pressure is expected to develop along a tropical wave as it moves into the northwestern Caribbean on Friday," AccuWeather’s lead hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.
In order for a tropical system to develop, several atmospheric conditions, including warm sea surface temperatures and low vertical wind shear, need to fall into place.
"This low pressure area has the opportunity to take advantage of relatively low shear, warm water and a moist and unstable atmosphere," Kottlowski said. "These favorable conditions should support tropical development of this low pressure area sometime on Friday night or during the weekend."
This low pressure will have a high chance of becoming a tropical depression as it moves to the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula during Saturday and Saturday night, Kottlowski added.
Residents of southern Mexico, along with residents of Guatemala, Belize and Honduras will continue to experience plenty of rain and occasional tropical downpours this weekend into early next week as this system develops and meanders slowly into the Gulf of Mexico.
While tropical development brews east of Mexico, the western coast of Mexico will also need to deal with another tropical concern: Hurricane Marie. The system is forecast to reach major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher) and peak at Category 4 strength in the coming days. By Thursday evening, Pacific time, maximum sustained winds from Marie could range from 130-157 mph. Once this happens, it will join former 2020 East Pacific hurricanes Genevieve and Douglas, which both reached Category 4 strength. Fortunately, Marie will not make a direct strike on land, but it will still make its presence felt.
"Marie is on a course that will keep the hurricane well away from land, though large swells from the storm can reach northwestern Mexico and Southern California late on Friday or Saturday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
In addition to Marie, forecasters are also monitoring the potential for another tropical hot spot off the southwestern coast of Mexico.
"An area of low pressure is forecast to form off the southwestern coast of Mexico during Sunday and Monday of next week," Kottlowski said. "This low pressure area might develop into a tropical depression and perhaps tropical storm during next week."
Report a Typo