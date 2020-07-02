Edouard to end journey through Atlantic by spreading rain, wind across Ireland and UK
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 6, 2020 3:20 PM
At least 50 people are believed to have been killed after heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides in Kumamoto, Japan, over several days spanning July 4 to 6.
Edouard is racing across the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to prolong the wet and cooler conditions already in place across Ireland and the United Kingdom.
After a cool and damp start to the week across much of the British Isles, a storm system will race into the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This will spread showers and blustery winds across the region.
Steadier rain will be in the forecast for Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England as the center of this fast-moving storm tracks across the area.
A few showers are expected to linger across the area on Wednesday as the first storm moves away from the area and the next storm quickly approaches.
Edouard, currently a tropical storm in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, will be the next storm in line to track across the British Isles.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Edouard is embedded within a strong southwest to northeast oriented steering flow that will continue to take the tropical storm into very strong vertical wind shear and over much colder water," stated AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski. "These hostile environmental conditions will cause the tropical storm to transition into a non-tropical storm system before Tuesday."
The exact impacts from this feature will be determined by its exact path as well as how well it holds together as it approaches the British Isles into the middle of the week.
Areas of rain from Edouard are forecast to arrive across Ireland and the United Kingdom late Wednesday night or early Thursday. If the storm remains fairly organized, the heaviest rain is expected where the center of Edouard tracks, similar to the first storm.
Edouard can also bring a brief period of strong, gusty winds to the region on Thursday.
In Ireland, the capital city of Dublin, which could receive a couple showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday.
The stormy weather comes at a time when both Ireland and the U.K. are both emerging from coronavirus lockdowns, resulting in more people heading outdoors to recently reopened bars, shops, workplaces and other public spaces.
By the end of the week, rain and wind from Edouard will begin to taper off as the system races off to the east into Scandinavia.
As the wet pattern continues, areas of flash flooding will be possible, especially in areas that receive frequent downpours. Blustery winds can also bring down tree branches and cause localized damage.
The stormy pattern will also keep temperatures much lower across the region.
"It won't feel like summer this week with high temperatures generally a couple degrees below normal," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Normal high temperatures for the beginning of July range from 18 C (65 F) in Scotland to 21 C (70 F) in southern England.
A break from wet weather may return by the end of the week as an area of high pressure tries to build north over the British Isles, promoting dry and more mild conditions. However, a few showers may linger in northern locations.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Edouard to end journey through Atlantic by spreading rain, wind across Ireland and UK
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 6, 2020 3:20 PM
At least 50 people are believed to have been killed after heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides in Kumamoto, Japan, over several days spanning July 4 to 6.
Edouard is racing across the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to prolong the wet and cooler conditions already in place across Ireland and the United Kingdom.
After a cool and damp start to the week across much of the British Isles, a storm system will race into the area Tuesday into Wednesday. This will spread showers and blustery winds across the region.
Steadier rain will be in the forecast for Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England as the center of this fast-moving storm tracks across the area.
A few showers are expected to linger across the area on Wednesday as the first storm moves away from the area and the next storm quickly approaches.
Edouard, currently a tropical storm in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, will be the next storm in line to track across the British Isles.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Edouard is embedded within a strong southwest to northeast oriented steering flow that will continue to take the tropical storm into very strong vertical wind shear and over much colder water," stated AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski. "These hostile environmental conditions will cause the tropical storm to transition into a non-tropical storm system before Tuesday."
The exact impacts from this feature will be determined by its exact path as well as how well it holds together as it approaches the British Isles into the middle of the week.
Areas of rain from Edouard are forecast to arrive across Ireland and the United Kingdom late Wednesday night or early Thursday. If the storm remains fairly organized, the heaviest rain is expected where the center of Edouard tracks, similar to the first storm.
Edouard can also bring a brief period of strong, gusty winds to the region on Thursday.
In Ireland, the capital city of Dublin, which could receive a couple showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday.
The stormy weather comes at a time when both Ireland and the U.K. are both emerging from coronavirus lockdowns, resulting in more people heading outdoors to recently reopened bars, shops, workplaces and other public spaces.
By the end of the week, rain and wind from Edouard will begin to taper off as the system races off to the east into Scandinavia.
Related:
As the wet pattern continues, areas of flash flooding will be possible, especially in areas that receive frequent downpours. Blustery winds can also bring down tree branches and cause localized damage.
The stormy pattern will also keep temperatures much lower across the region.
"It won't feel like summer this week with high temperatures generally a couple degrees below normal," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Normal high temperatures for the beginning of July range from 18 C (65 F) in Scotland to 21 C (70 F) in southern England.
A break from wet weather may return by the end of the week as an area of high pressure tries to build north over the British Isles, promoting dry and more mild conditions. However, a few showers may linger in northern locations.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo