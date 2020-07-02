Could another 'homebrew' tropical system develop near East Coast?

With Edouard heading out to sea, all eyes are focused once again on the southeastern coast of the U.S., the same region that produced early season storms such as Arthur, Bertha and Dolly.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Florida official says COVID-19 growth is 'exponential'

The state passed a numerical milestone that many countries around the world haven't hit. Plus, as lockdowns eased elsewhere, the world's most popular museum finally reopened on Monday.

June 2020 saw fewest tornadoes in nearly 70 years

After an unusually quiet May across the United States mainland, the month of June challenged records from the mid-20th century. What was behind the huge slowdown?