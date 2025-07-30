Dramatic cooldown in the Northeast following intense storms

Millions will soon get the refreshing break they have hoped for after a summer filled with high humidity and surges of heat in the Northeast.

Pouring rain led to flash floods in New York, Philadelphia, and numerous cities across the Northeast on the last day of July.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms drenched the Northeast on Thursday. Areas from eastern Maryland to Massachusetts received pockets of 2-4 inches of rain, with the highest total of 5.18 inches in Pemberton Township, New Jersey. Flash flood warnings were issued across much of Maryland, eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York City. Heavy downpours led to flooded streets and subways across the region.



While some rain will continue into early Friday morning, noticeably cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive, offering relief to residents and visitors exhausted by recent heat.

Canadian air to the rescue

Much cooler and less humid air will move into the Northeast, resulting in more comfortable air for many. Energy demands will ease, air conditioners can be turned off, and open windows in urban areas will let in cool air for a change.

High pressure from central Canada will take control of the weekend in the Northeast in what is usually the muggiest part of the summer.

Typical highs range from the 80s to the low 90s, while nighttime lows range from the low 60s to the low 70s this time of the year. However, as the cool air takes root this weekend, daytime highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to the low 80s in many I-95, mid-Atlantic cities.

Lows will mainly range from 40s in the mountains to the refreshing 60s in most I-95 cities. A few spots may even dip into the 30s over the coldest mountain spots during the weekend.

With the much cooler air heading in, humidity levels will drop significantly, which has been relentless in coastal areas since early June.

"The difference in pressure between the high building into the north and a developing area of storminess along the southern Atlantic coast will create a stiff breeze in some coastal areas of New England and the mid-Atlantic this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek warned.

A steady or gusty northeast wind can stir up the surf and lead to a higher risk of rip currents. While astronomical tides are unremarkable this weekend, the persistent onshore breeze can push water levels to 1-2 feet above typical levels and may lead to minor flooding at times of high tide in low-lying areas.

Next week, the effects of Canadian high pressure will slowly erode, but Monday and Tuesday should continue to provide cooler and more comfortable conditions for sleep, outdoor activities and general relief from recent humidity.

