Two children die in separate hot car incidents amid extreme summer heat

A 4-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy are the latest victims of heat-related tragedies as the U.S. endures extreme summer temperatures.

Copied

President and Founder of Kids and Car Safety Janette Fennell shares her tips for keeping all your passengers safe during hot days.

As dangerous heat scorches much of the country, two young children have died in separate hot car incidents in Texas and Nebraska, bringing the national total to at least 18 such deaths so far this year.

In Poteet, Texas, a 4-year-old autistic girl was found dead inside a vehicle outside her home Tuesday afternoon, July 29. The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and authorities have not yet determined whether the child was left in the vehicle or entered it herself. The girl had reportedly gone missing earlier in the day, and a relative told KENS 5 the family believes she may have climbed into the car on her own. Afternoon temperatures in the area soared into the triple digits.

In Hastings, Nebraska, a 5-month-old boy died after being left in a parked car Monday evening, July 28. Officers arrived and began life-saving efforts, which were continued by Hastings Fire and Rescue. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital. Preliminary investigations confirmed the cause of death was extreme heat exposure, according to NTV News. The child’s father, 36-year-old Jeremy Hansen, was later arrested and charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. The high temperature in Hastings that day was 97 F.

“These are heartbreaking tragedies,” authorities said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and first responders impacted by these unimaginable losses.”

Both cases are under investigation.

On average, 38 children die in hot cars every year. Since 1990, at least 1,127 children have died in hot cars nationwide, and more than 7,500 others have survived with injuries ranging from mild to severe, according to data from Kids and Car Safety.

The vast majority of victims—nearly 9 in 10—are under the age of 3. In over half of all fatal cases, children were unknowingly left behind by a parent or caregiver. Experts stress that it can happen to anyone, regardless of routine, background or intentions.

The inside of a car can heat up much faster than most people realize, even if the windows are cracked. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside can soar to dangerous levels, with about 80% of that heat buildup happening in those first few minutes, according to Kids and Car Safety.

Just over half of all hot car deaths occur when a caregiver unintentionally leaves a child in a vehicle. About one-in-four fatalities happen when a child gains access to a hot vehicle. Experts urge caregivers to keep vehicles locked when not in use and to take extra precautions to ensure no child is left behind.