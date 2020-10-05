Days of record-challenging warmth for US Rockies, High Plains this week
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 6, 2020 7:09 AM
New England gets a lot of spotlight for fall foliage, but this drone video from Emigration Canyon, Utah, on Oct. 4, shows the West has great foliage too.
Despite the calendar reading early October, an extended period of record-challenging warmth is in store for the Rockies and High Plains into the end of the week. Forecasters say that a few records that have stood for over 100 years could be at stake as temperatures climb to levels more typical of late summer.
The northward bulge in the jet stream that has brought seemingly relentless heat to the West will shift eastward into late week. As cooler air and even some rain arrives along the Pacific coast, dry and very warm conditions will settle over the Rockies and High Plains.
"A warmup is in store with highs well into the 80s to near 90 degrees Fahrenheit," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Temperature readings this high will be observed across the south-central Plains and Front Range of the Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday, with warmth expanding into the northern Plains and middle to upper Mississippi Valley by Friday.
Such levels are 10-20 degrees above average levels for early October, according to Pastelok.
Those heading out to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard will be doing so in shorts and shirt sleeves, as opposed to sweatshirts and jackets.
While temperatures at night will dip to levels that might allow for sleeping with the windows open, with lows generally in the 50s and lower 60s, air conditioners may be needed by the afternoon, especially across the south-central Plains where the heat will be most intense.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
AccuWeather meteorologists expect long-standing records to also be challenged in this wave of heat.
In Cheyenne, Wyoming, for example, the high temperature on Tuesday could tie or break the city's 115-year-old daily record of 81. Thursday's record of 80 from 1910 may also be in jeopardy of falling.
In Denver, Wednesday's record high of 87 from 1934, and Thursday and Friday's respective record highs of 85 and 87, which were both set in 1910, could be in jeopardy.
Lubbock and Amarillo, Texas; Pueblo and Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Dodge City, Kansas, are other locales where records can fall on one or more occasion through the end of the week.
By Friday, highs in the 80s will be felt in Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis, likely falling short of a wave of heat from 1938 that produced record highs in the middle to upper 80s.
Although the sun is not as intense as it would be during the summer months, people will still need to take the necessary precautions while outdoors to stay properly hydrated and protected from the sun and heat. Even in the fall months, the sun is strong enough to raise the temperature inside of a sealed vehicle to lethal levels in minutes, so be sure to never leave children or pets unattended.
It will not be until late this weekend into early next week that a potent storm system moves into the region and sweeps away the warmth. The transition from record heat to temperatures near to slightly below normal is likely to come with gusty winds, rain and thunderstorms.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Days of record-challenging warmth for US Rockies, High Plains this week
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 6, 2020 7:09 AM
New England gets a lot of spotlight for fall foliage, but this drone video from Emigration Canyon, Utah, on Oct. 4, shows the West has great foliage too.
Despite the calendar reading early October, an extended period of record-challenging warmth is in store for the Rockies and High Plains into the end of the week. Forecasters say that a few records that have stood for over 100 years could be at stake as temperatures climb to levels more typical of late summer.
The northward bulge in the jet stream that has brought seemingly relentless heat to the West will shift eastward into late week. As cooler air and even some rain arrives along the Pacific coast, dry and very warm conditions will settle over the Rockies and High Plains.
"A warmup is in store with highs well into the 80s to near 90 degrees Fahrenheit," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Temperature readings this high will be observed across the south-central Plains and Front Range of the Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday, with warmth expanding into the northern Plains and middle to upper Mississippi Valley by Friday.
Such levels are 10-20 degrees above average levels for early October, according to Pastelok.
Those heading out to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard will be doing so in shorts and shirt sleeves, as opposed to sweatshirts and jackets.
While temperatures at night will dip to levels that might allow for sleeping with the windows open, with lows generally in the 50s and lower 60s, air conditioners may be needed by the afternoon, especially across the south-central Plains where the heat will be most intense.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
AccuWeather meteorologists expect long-standing records to also be challenged in this wave of heat.
In Cheyenne, Wyoming, for example, the high temperature on Tuesday could tie or break the city's 115-year-old daily record of 81. Thursday's record of 80 from 1910 may also be in jeopardy of falling.
In Denver, Wednesday's record high of 87 from 1934, and Thursday and Friday's respective record highs of 85 and 87, which were both set in 1910, could be in jeopardy.
Lubbock and Amarillo, Texas; Pueblo and Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Dodge City, Kansas, are other locales where records can fall on one or more occasion through the end of the week.
By Friday, highs in the 80s will be felt in Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis, likely falling short of a wave of heat from 1938 that produced record highs in the middle to upper 80s.
Related:
Although the sun is not as intense as it would be during the summer months, people will still need to take the necessary precautions while outdoors to stay properly hydrated and protected from the sun and heat. Even in the fall months, the sun is strong enough to raise the temperature inside of a sealed vehicle to lethal levels in minutes, so be sure to never leave children or pets unattended.
It will not be until late this weekend into early next week that a potent storm system moves into the region and sweeps away the warmth. The transition from record heat to temperatures near to slightly below normal is likely to come with gusty winds, rain and thunderstorms.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo