Air purifiers that can help filter out wildfire smoke in your home
By Staff, AccuWeather
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
As record-breaking wildfires spread through California, Oregon and other parts of the Western U.S., residential communities can be smothered with thick clouds of harmful smoke.
Air purifiers filter out the harmful toxins in the atmosphere, making your home a much safer environment to breathe freely. And you don't have to live with the worry about the smoke inflicting lung damage to you and your family over time.
According to the EPA, wildfire smoke predominantly consists of fine particles in the 0.4- to 0.7-micron range. HEPA-type filters remove allergens as minuscule as 0.3 microns, meaning these filters can be effective in making your home a safe space.
Winix 5500-2 Air Cleaner with PlasmaWave Technology
Winix 5500-2 Air Cleaner with PlasmaWave Technology
$159.99
Using the HEPA filter and the capacity to filter through 360-square-foot spaces, the Winix 5500-2 Air Cleaner with PlasmaWave Technology is suitable for most medium-sized houses and will filter out the fine particles in the atmosphere.
Buy it here
LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier with True Hepa Filter
LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier with True Hepa Filter
$135.12
The LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier's design takes a modernized approach and isn't an eyesore within your home. It even features a handy nightlight built into the device and a True HEPA filter. This device is more suitable for smaller living spaces with a capacity is 86 square feet.
Buy it here
GermGuardian 22" Tower 4-in-1 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter and UV-C Model AC4825DLX
GermGuardian 22" Tower 4-in-1 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter and UV-C Model AC4825DLX
$119.99
The GermGuardian 22" Tower 4-in-1 Air Purifier filters through 155 sq ft per hour. The tower design ensures this purifier can easily be set up in your space without being a disturbance. It also features a powerful UV-C light kills germs, bacteria and spores.
Buy it here
Homedics Total Clean 5-in-1 Tower Air Purifier
Homedics Total Clean 5-in-1 Tower Air Purifier
$249.99
The optimal three-speed settings and sensor monitors that monitor the indoor air quality can automatically adjust the speed. The Homedics Total Clean 5-in-1 Tower Air Purifier is technologically advanced, and once set up, you can let it do its own thing. The pre-filter captures the larger particles, plus there's also a 12-hour auto-off timer to ensure you don't leave it running without meaning to.
Buy it here
