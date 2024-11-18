Bomb cyclone with atmospheric river to blast Oregon, Northern California and Washington

A storm packing inches of rain, feet of snow and damaging winds will all affect areas from Oregon to Northern California and Washington as a combination atmospheric river and bomb cyclone take aim.

Dramatic video captured a woman being swept up and held underwater by powerful waves before stumbling back to shore at Canon Beach along the Oregon coast on Nov. 14.

A major storm will pummel areas from Washington to Oregon and Northern California with torrential rain, heavy mountain snow and high winds this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Due to low-elevation flooding, debris flows and blizzard conditions in the mountains, widespread travel impacts are expected while powerful gusts can knock down trees and power lines over a broad area.

The storm will strengthen so fast that it will fit into a special category of weather terminology known as a bomb cyclone. A storm, or cyclone, is essentially a giant spinning vacuum in the atmosphere. When a storm's central pressure drops 0.71 of an inch of mercury inches (24 millibars) or more in 24 hours or less, it is considered to be a bomb cyclone.

"This storm's central pressure is forecast to crash from 29.53 inches (1000 mb) to at least 28.05 inches (950 mb) in 24 hours, which is double the criteria for a bomb cyclone," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

As the pressure in the center of the storm drops, winds will increase, bringing the risk of power outages and property damage.

"The storm's fastest increase in strength will be from Tuesday to Wednesday, and correspondingly, that is when the strongest winds (50-70 mph) will be felt from the south along the immediate Pacific coast and from the southeast in and east of the Cascades and Siskyous," Zehr said.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust on Tuesday night is 90 mph, which is close to a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale.

"Another major component of the storm will be a long plume of moisture directed at portions of the Pacific coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. That plume, known as an atmospheric river, will act like a massive firehose of rain at low elevations and a giant snow gun over the high country.

Snow levels will vary significantly during the storm--starting off at pass levels then rising above and falling back to pass levels in the Cascades, Siskyous and northern Sierra Nevada. Several inches to a foot of snow can fall over the passes in the Cascades on the front and backside of the storm. Where all snow falls over the high ground, a few feet can pile up. During much of the time when snow falls, strong wind gusts and snow can create blizzard conditions over the passes and high country.

From Tuesday night to Wednesday, the atmospheric river will be mainly directed at the southwestern Oregon and Northern California coasts. In this area, from 8-12 inches of rain will fall from Tuesday to Friday with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 20 inches.

Western Washington will avoid the worst of the flooding rain, but widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are likely.

Excessive precipitation can continue over parts of Northern California from Wednesday to Thursday.

"Soaking rain from the storm will reach the San Francisco Bay area but not until later in the week," Zehr said. "The heaviest rain will fall near and north of the North Bay and up along the coast of Northern California while San Francisco and the South Bay will be in the zone where rainfall will diminish quickly from north to south."

With only 0.22 of an inch of rain from a single storm so far this month and 0.26 of an inch of rain for November so far compared to a historical average of a little over 2 inches for all of the month, a thorough soaking is overdue. This storm has the potential to bring an inch of rain to San Francisco, which would bring the monthly tally back on track.

Where heavy rain eats into the freshly fallen heavy snow at intermediate elevations of the Siskyous and southern Cascades, a rapid meltdown can lead to life-threatening flash flooding, rapid debris flows and landslides.

Much of Southern California is still awaiting its first significant rain of the season. The last time there was enough rain to measure and create puddles in Los Angeles was on May 5, when 0.13 of an inch fell. Los Angeles typically receives 0.78 of an inch of rain during November.

Rain from the atmospheric river is forecast to avoid Los Angeles and Southern California, but there may finally be some downpours from a second and less intense storm that follows from the Pacific late this weekend to early next week. The early indications are that this next storm will track in farther south.

