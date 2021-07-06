Kick summer into high gear with the updated AccuWeather summer forecast
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 3:53 PM EDT
Summer has arrived and, even though the season is in full swing, there is plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather. However, Mother Nature may disrupt some travel plans from the sunny beaches along the Atlantic Ocean to the snow-tipped mountains of the western United States.
This summer will be the perfect year to explore parks, beaches and cities -- as well as lesser-known places along the way -- across the U.S. as domestic coronavirus restrictions are lifted while some international travel restrictions remain in place.
Hitting the road in an RV is a popular option for exploring the country, especially with some people still hesitant to sit in a packed airplane for hours. Not only is an RV the vehicle to take you to your next adventure, but its versatility makes it easy to set up camp for the night, make a meal on the road or stay dry on a rainy day.
This July 9, 2018, photo shows beachgoers on the shoreline of Atlantic City N.J. On Monday July 1, 2019, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner said the state will examine whether to require adequate parking and public restrooms as part of its beach access rules. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
With summer now officially underway, AccuWeather’s team of long-range forecasters, led by Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, has taken a closer look at this season’s forecast with an emphasis on what it means for people traveling on the road in the coming months.
Most of the U.S. has already had a taste of true summer heat, with 100-degree temperatures reported across the Plains and interior Southwest in the weeks ahead of the summer solstice, and then a record-breaking heat wave in the Northwest.
It was an unsettled spring and start to summer for parts of the eastern U.S. with periodic rain and disruptive storms that are likely to persist through the first part of the season.
Memorial Day weekend, typically considered the unofficial start of summer, felt more like late autumn for parts of the Northeast with widespread cool and damp conditions for tens of millions.
This weather may have been less than ideal for people tied down by hotel or beach house reservations, but the mobility of an RV allows vacationers to change plans at the last minute and drive to a different destination where the weather is more favorable.
Temperatures across the Northeast and Great Lakes are projected to trend upward in the coming weeks for those looking forward to traveling amid hot and humid summer weather.
This increase in heat will help to fuel thunderstorms from Chicago through Boston, especially during the first half of the summer.
“There can be more showers and thunderstorms, some drenching and severe, across the Ohio Valley, Tennessee Valley, Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast and mid-Atlantic,” Pastelok said.
The highest risk for thunderstorms will occur throughout the balance of June and into July, but some stronger storms cannot be ruled out in August.
As the summer progresses, the weather will shift from stormy to sizzling as frequent hot spells roast the regions.
“The Northeast can be drier and hotter [in August] with the bulk of the rain staying west across the Great Lakes, Ohio and Tennessee valleys,” Pastelok said.
Assateague Island National Seashore in Virginia is an RV-friendly beach destination that offers camping right next to the ocean and the unique opportunity to see wild horses roaming around the sandy landscape.
August may be the best time of the summer to travel to a beach to cool off in the surf or take a retreat to the mountains of New England, where temperatures typically are not as high.
A weekend getaway to the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania, the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York or the remote wilderness of central Maine can also offer some relief from the heat.
The average high temperatures in these locations are around the middle to upper 70s F in the middle of summer but can occasionally reach into the 80s. This is still noticeably cooler than the cities along the Interstate 95 corridor where the mercury will frequently top out in the 90s F.
The sun setting over Lake Naomi, located near Mt Pocono, Pennsylvania. (Image/jneiheiser)
AccuWeather meteorologists believe that the summer as a whole will be a bit hotter than initially thought back in April when the summer forecast was initially released. Therefore, they have increased the number of 90-degree days expected across the mid-Atlantic.
There could be as many as 40 days on which the mercury reaches 90 F in Philadelphia and 50 days on which it does so in the nation’s capital, both about 10 days higher than the 30-year average and about five days more than last summer.
However, those that head to the Atlantic coast, especially in Florida or along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, will need to keep a close eye on the tropics.
One tropical system has already hit this part of the Atlantic coast this season when Tropical Storm Danny made landfall in South Carolina in late June. And Pastelok warns that more early-season tropical systems will be possible ahead of the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which occurs in September. The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
Long spells of dry and hot conditions will be the theme for most of the summer across the nation’s heartland, causing the drought conditions to worsen. However, there will be a few brief opportunities for this pattern to break.
The climatological peak of severe weather season occurs in April and May. This year the thunderstorms focused on the Gulf Coast states instead of the traditional Tornado Alley, which spans from central Texas through Nebraska. As a result, some communities in Texas and Louisiana experienced the wettest May on record.
These waterlogged regions could see additional downpours throughout the summer fueled by early-season tropical systems in what is expected to be another active Atlantic hurricane season.
While the Gulf Coast prepares for the potential for flooding tropical downpours, areas farther inland can expect much drier conditions throughout the summer months, but the outlook does not look bone dry.
Pastelok said that the hot air could trigger some thunderstorms, particularly during the first half of the season. However, these storms will not spell an end to the drought that has taken hold across part of the region.
An RV can be more comfortable than a tent both in size and in temperature. While campers in tents have no control over the temperature, those traveling in an RV can flip on the air conditioning to cool off during the scorching summer heat.
This includes those planning trips to popular destinations in the Plains such as Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, Devils Tower in Wyoming or along the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies.
They can offer more room to stretch out when stuck inside due to rain, especially for a family that is in a bigger RV as opposed to a cramped tent filled with clothes and hiking equipment.
With an RV, you don't have to let Mother Nature ruin your plans. If you don't like your "backyard" or the weather, hitch up and take a detour to chase sunnier weather.
But don't let a little rain dampen your spirits, RVs are cozy and there are plenty of activities you can enjoy inside the RV too. Gather around the table and play a favorite board or card game, work together as a family to plan a scavenger hunt for when the weather clears, catch up on those summer reading lists. You can even pop some popcorn and enjoy a movie.
Residents and travelers across most of the western U.S. can expect similar conditions as those across the nation’s heartland as a hot and dry summer is starting to unfold.
The week leading up to the June solstice featured record-setting heat across much of the interior Southwest, including widespread temperatures above 100 F, several 110-degree days in Phoenix and even multiple readings above 120 F in Death Valley National Park.
The heat waves will not be nearly as brutal along the Pacific coast, AccuWeather meteorologists say, making places like Redwood National Park the perfect travel destination for those looking to enjoy the outdoors while not dealing with high temperatures.
High temperatures around the tallest trees on Earth typically top out in the 60s and 70s F in July and August, while the mammoth redwood trees reach heights of more than 350 feet.
Redwood trees towering along side of a road in Redwood National Park in Northern California. (AccuWeather/ Brian Lada)
This heat across much of the West may dissuade people from lighting up a campfire after a day of hiking, but some parks and campsites may have fire bans throughout much of the summer due to the risk of wildfires amid an extreme drought.
"Unfortunately, in a nutshell, it looks like it’s going to be another busy season," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said about this wildfire season.
Wildfires that erupt amid the drought could force some vacationers to change their plans, which can be much easier for those traveling across the West in an RV compared to people relying on renting a cabin.
Even when fire bans are in place, having an RV with a small kitchen is all that is needed to make a few s’mores at the end of the day or any other meal that could be prepared with the heat of a campfire.
RVs outfitted with a refrigerator can also guarantee that there is cold water ready to quench the thirst of a hot hike without having to worry about ice melting in a cooler left in a hot car.
This summer will also be different than last summer across the Four Corners region and the Rocky Mountains due to the anticipated return of the monsoon. In 2020, the monsoon was virtually nonexistent with very few storms to speak of throughout the entire season.
The North American monsoon got underway in early July, and the season is expected to "bring more rain this year compared to the last two years,” Pastelok said. “Rainfall can bring needed relief from high heat in the Four Corners region.”
The rain will be welcome to the drought-stricken regions but can cause headaches for some hikers in the mountains. Thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon during the monsoon season can bring the danger of lightning over the mountains, especially above the tree line.
In the lower elevations, the storms can lead to flash flooding, even for areas miles away from the storm itself.
In Utah's popular Zion National Park, Zion Canyon is known for flash floods when thunderstorms upstream unload heavy rain over a short amount of time. “Flash floods, often caused by storms miles away, are a real danger and can be life-threatening,” the park cautions visitors. Hiking around the river flowing through the canyon is not recommended when storms are in the forecast.
A person hiking through the Zion Narrows. This canyon can quickly flood if a thunderstorm soaks a region in or around the park. (Image/ PDPhotos)
Zion National Park and the neighboring Bryce Canyon National Park are both popular and RV-friendly, offering plenty of campsites that are perfect for an RV vacation. However, make sure to reserve your site well in advance as they can be hard to come by once the summer is underway.
Visitors in Bryce can drive their RV all the way up to Rainbow Point, the highest elevation in the park at 9,115 feet that offers stunning views of the park’s landscape, including the famous hoodoos.
Many of the campsites around Zion National Park are perfect for RVs, offering easy access to the park’s shuttle system and some popular trailheads. Before you head out to any national parks this year, be sure to check ahead as some are requiring additional reservations.
If you find our national parks are too crowded for you this year, don't worry, the U.S. is overflowing with natural beauty. Take some of the roads less traveled and visit smaller state parks closer to home. Take a detour and visit some of America's quirky tourist attractions. The best memories aren't tied to the destination, but your time together.
