AccuWeather RealFeel temps well above 100 across Northeast
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Jun. 28, 2021 1:43 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 29, 2021 3:25 PM EDT
Severe hazards ranging from flooding downpours to hail will bring a stormy end to the region’s heat wave.
The second heat wave of the season began in some major cities of the Northeast on Sunday, and heat and humidity will continue to build through the middle of the week. AccuWeather forecasters say that some relief will be on the way later this week as downpours will finally move on from soaking the Midwest. Showers and storms will eventually slice into the heat, but the relief will come at a price. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will linger through Independence Day weekend.
On Sunday, New York City, Baltimore and Philadelphia all recorded their first 90-degree high temperatures in what is forecast to be a string of hot days. Boston and Washington, D.C., peaked at 89 on Sunday, but then soared to 97 and 91, respectively, at the beginning of the week.
Highs on Monday in New York City were 92, while Baltimore and Philadelphia hit 94. These cities and many others are expected to rack up at least three days of highs in the 90s, which officially constitutes a heat wave in the region. Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday saw the mercury soar to 101 degrees, the first time the city has hit the century mark this year.
The AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature in Newark was well into the triple digits, as it was for many locations across the Northeast.
This image shows AccuWeather Realfeel Temperatures in the triple digits across the Northeast on June 29, 2021.
AccuWeather
This is not the first heat wave of the year for the Northeast as a number of locations had at least three days of 90-degree temperatures during the first part of June.
Light winds and high humidity in some areas have already been a trademark of the heat wave that is still building in the region.
"While walking during the afternoon on Sunday in the Cleveland area, it felt like swimming in a pool due to very high humidity and practically no air moving," Haley Taylor, a meteorology intern at AccuWeather, said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Temperatures peaked just short of 90 in Cleveland and Pittsburgh on Sunday, but both cities hit the 90-degree mark on Monday.
The summery weather pattern at hand will continue with its high humidity, light winds and hot air through through Wednesday along the Interstate 95 corridor.
AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are forecast to range from 95 to 110 across the region for several hours during the afternoon through at least Tuesday. At this level, strenuous exercise and manual labor can be very taxing and risky for many individuals.
AccuWeather forecasters recommend drinking a lot of water and other non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated fluids as consumption of alcohol and caffeine can increase dehydration, rather than remedy it. People are encouraged to seek an air-conditioned environment, when possible, and to avoid strenuous activity during the part of the day when the sun is highest and temperatures are at their peak.
Even though late June and early July tend to bring hot and humid conditions on a routine basis, the heat wave through Wednesday, in some cases, is forecast to produce temperatures ranging from 5-15 degrees above average. During late June, average highs range from the middle 70s in northern Maine to the upper 80s in southeastern Virginia.
A few locations will get a break from the extreme heat before more widespread relief occurs during the middle to late parts of the week.
The most common zone for slightly lower temperatures will be due to a sea breeze right at the beaches from New England through the mid-Atlantic through Wednesday.
In addition, very sporadic pop-up showers and thunderstorms can provide a temporary breeze and a cool downpour, especially over the Appalachians during the afternoon and early evening hours.
On this image, captured during Tuesday afternoon on June 29, 2021, much of the Northeast was free from clouds capable of producing rain. A few thunderstorms were visible in Ohio, upstate New York and southern Ontario. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The stagnant weather pattern with mainly sunny, hot and humid conditions is forecast to break down during the second half of the week.
"A southward dip in the jet stream and a cool front are likely to shift into the northeastern U.S. beginning on Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
The same system has been producing showers and thunderstorms for days over parts of the Central states. This system is forecast to break down and move eastward.
The jet stream dip and proximity of the front will lead to more extensive cloud cover and a general uptick in showers and thunderstorms from west to east in the Northeastern states from the middle to late parts of the week.
During Wednesday afternoon and evening, thunderstorms could turn severe with hail, downpours and damaging wind gusts from Maine to Pennsylvania.
There is also the potential for locally severe thunderstorms to erupt on the mid-Atlantic region on Thursday, where the last gasp of hot and humid air may linger.
"Forward speed of both features is somewhat questionable, and at the very least, showers and thunderstorms may linger in the region through at least Friday, with the chance that the downpours linger much longer," Benz explained.
During the summer months, a large area of high pressure that sets up over the western Atlantic tends to slow the forward progress of fronts as they near the East Coast. That factor is expected to come into play this weekend.
There is the likelihood the front and dry air in its wake never push off the Atlantic coast during the holiday weekend. As a result, the risk of downpours is forecast to continue over a large part of the region on Saturday and Sunday, which is the Fourth of July.
The effect of clouds, showers and thunderstorms will tend to keep a lid on temperatures starting during the second half of the week. However, humidity levels may remain very high -- at least initially. The best bet for some relief from the stifling humidity along with lower temperatures and a lower chance for showers during the weekend will be west of the Appalachians to the Great Lakes region and into part of the St. Lawrence Valley. Even in these areas, the chance of a shower that disrupts outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening hours is not zero.
By Friday, highs are forecast to range from near 70 in the highest elevations of the central and northern Appalachians to the middle 80s near the Chesapeake Bay. Similar highs are projected on Saturday with perhaps a slight uptick in temperature by Sunday.
The same high pressure area over the Atlantic responsible for the heat and humidity through midweek and slow progression of the weather system this weekend helped to guide Danny into South Carolina Monday evening.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
AccuWeather RealFeel temps well above 100 across Northeast
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Jun. 28, 2021 1:43 PM EDT | Updated Jun. 29, 2021 3:25 PM EDT
Severe hazards ranging from flooding downpours to hail will bring a stormy end to the region’s heat wave.
The second heat wave of the season began in some major cities of the Northeast on Sunday, and heat and humidity will continue to build through the middle of the week. AccuWeather forecasters say that some relief will be on the way later this week as downpours will finally move on from soaking the Midwest. Showers and storms will eventually slice into the heat, but the relief will come at a price. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will linger through Independence Day weekend.
On Sunday, New York City, Baltimore and Philadelphia all recorded their first 90-degree high temperatures in what is forecast to be a string of hot days. Boston and Washington, D.C., peaked at 89 on Sunday, but then soared to 97 and 91, respectively, at the beginning of the week.
Highs on Monday in New York City were 92, while Baltimore and Philadelphia hit 94. These cities and many others are expected to rack up at least three days of highs in the 90s, which officially constitutes a heat wave in the region. Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday saw the mercury soar to 101 degrees, the first time the city has hit the century mark this year.
The AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature in Newark was well into the triple digits, as it was for many locations across the Northeast.
This image shows AccuWeather Realfeel Temperatures in the triple digits across the Northeast on June 29, 2021.
This is not the first heat wave of the year for the Northeast as a number of locations had at least three days of 90-degree temperatures during the first part of June.
Light winds and high humidity in some areas have already been a trademark of the heat wave that is still building in the region.
"While walking during the afternoon on Sunday in the Cleveland area, it felt like swimming in a pool due to very high humidity and practically no air moving," Haley Taylor, a meteorology intern at AccuWeather, said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Temperatures peaked just short of 90 in Cleveland and Pittsburgh on Sunday, but both cities hit the 90-degree mark on Monday.
The summery weather pattern at hand will continue with its high humidity, light winds and hot air through through Wednesday along the Interstate 95 corridor.
AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are forecast to range from 95 to 110 across the region for several hours during the afternoon through at least Tuesday. At this level, strenuous exercise and manual labor can be very taxing and risky for many individuals.
AccuWeather forecasters recommend drinking a lot of water and other non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated fluids as consumption of alcohol and caffeine can increase dehydration, rather than remedy it. People are encouraged to seek an air-conditioned environment, when possible, and to avoid strenuous activity during the part of the day when the sun is highest and temperatures are at their peak.
Even though late June and early July tend to bring hot and humid conditions on a routine basis, the heat wave through Wednesday, in some cases, is forecast to produce temperatures ranging from 5-15 degrees above average. During late June, average highs range from the middle 70s in northern Maine to the upper 80s in southeastern Virginia.
A few locations will get a break from the extreme heat before more widespread relief occurs during the middle to late parts of the week.
The most common zone for slightly lower temperatures will be due to a sea breeze right at the beaches from New England through the mid-Atlantic through Wednesday.
In addition, very sporadic pop-up showers and thunderstorms can provide a temporary breeze and a cool downpour, especially over the Appalachians during the afternoon and early evening hours.
On this image, captured during Tuesday afternoon on June 29, 2021, much of the Northeast was free from clouds capable of producing rain. A few thunderstorms were visible in Ohio, upstate New York and southern Ontario. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The stagnant weather pattern with mainly sunny, hot and humid conditions is forecast to break down during the second half of the week.
"A southward dip in the jet stream and a cool front are likely to shift into the northeastern U.S. beginning on Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
The same system has been producing showers and thunderstorms for days over parts of the Central states. This system is forecast to break down and move eastward.
The jet stream dip and proximity of the front will lead to more extensive cloud cover and a general uptick in showers and thunderstorms from west to east in the Northeastern states from the middle to late parts of the week.
During Wednesday afternoon and evening, thunderstorms could turn severe with hail, downpours and damaging wind gusts from Maine to Pennsylvania.
There is also the potential for locally severe thunderstorms to erupt on the mid-Atlantic region on Thursday, where the last gasp of hot and humid air may linger.
"Forward speed of both features is somewhat questionable, and at the very least, showers and thunderstorms may linger in the region through at least Friday, with the chance that the downpours linger much longer," Benz explained.
During the summer months, a large area of high pressure that sets up over the western Atlantic tends to slow the forward progress of fronts as they near the East Coast. That factor is expected to come into play this weekend.
There is the likelihood the front and dry air in its wake never push off the Atlantic coast during the holiday weekend. As a result, the risk of downpours is forecast to continue over a large part of the region on Saturday and Sunday, which is the Fourth of July.
The effect of clouds, showers and thunderstorms will tend to keep a lid on temperatures starting during the second half of the week. However, humidity levels may remain very high -- at least initially. The best bet for some relief from the stifling humidity along with lower temperatures and a lower chance for showers during the weekend will be west of the Appalachians to the Great Lakes region and into part of the St. Lawrence Valley. Even in these areas, the chance of a shower that disrupts outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening hours is not zero.
By Friday, highs are forecast to range from near 70 in the highest elevations of the central and northern Appalachians to the middle 80s near the Chesapeake Bay. Similar highs are projected on Saturday with perhaps a slight uptick in temperature by Sunday.
The same high pressure area over the Atlantic responsible for the heat and humidity through midweek and slow progression of the weather system this weekend helped to guide Danny into South Carolina Monday evening.
MORE TO SEE:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo