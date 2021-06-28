Blistering heat wave demolishes all-time records in northwestern US, Canada
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 4:13 PM EDT
Even after the historic weekend, shattered records will continue falling in the Northwest through midweek.
To say it's hot in the northwestern United States and western Canada is an understatement. For the second straight day, temperatures soared to unheard of levels for this part of the world on Sunday -- and AccuWeather meteorologists say the summer sizzle hasn't even reached its peak.
AccuWeather's team of expert forecasters were describing the then upcoming heat wave as "unprecedented", "life-threatening" and "historic" as early as the middle of last week, and these descriptions have been accurate in the first days of the Northwest scorcher.
The weekend marked the beginning of the extended stretch of extreme temperatures. Portland, Oregon, a city that typically experiences temperatures in the middle to upper 70s in late June, soared to a staggering 112 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, breaking the all-time record high of 108 set just a day before. Prior to the current heat wave, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city was 107 set once in July of 1965 and twice in August of 1981.
Portland is also expected to obliterate its daily record high of 100 on Monday and possibly set an all-time high temperature record for the third straight day. AccuWeather is predicting a high of 113 on Monday, which would make it the hottest day ever recorded in the city.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the state of Oregon is 117, which was set in Umatilla on July 27, 1939.
"Temperatures of 110 F or greater are virtually unheard of west of the Cascades," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Randy Adkins noted.
Seattle soared to its own historic heights over the weekend as the thermometer skyrocketed to 102 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday, with the latter setting a new all-time high for the Emerald City. According to the National Weather Service, this is the first time the city surpassed 100 degrees two days in a row.
A list of the highest all-time record highs on Sunday, June 27, in British Columbia, Washington and Oregon.
The Emerald City will easily eclipse Monday's daily record, which stands at 91, and will likely set a new mark for the hottest day in recorded history. Monday's high is expected to reach a scorching 111.
"The heat is on, Seattle. Stay hydrated, keep blinds closed, use fans, and if it gets too hot for you, head to one of our cooling centers," the Seattle Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter Saturday.
Isis Givens-Guttierrez, 9, cools off in Georgetown Playfield splash park during a heat wave in Seattle, Washington, U.S., June 26, 2021. (REUTERS/Karen Ducey)
The all-time state record-high temperature for Washington is 118, most recently set at Burbank on Aug. 5, 1961. Temperatures in Sunnyside, Washington, located about 180 miles southeast of Seattle, may soar close to this mark by Tuesday.
Average highs in June can be anywhere from the 70s in eastern Washington and Oregon to the 80s in western areas and into Idaho.
Temperatures this high are downright life threatening, especially for more vulnerable populations such as the elderly and homeless, as well as those without air conditioning. It is common for homeowners in this part of the country to be without air conditioning, due to the typically temperate conditions.
The nighttime hours will provide little in terms of relief as overnight lows are expected to remain abnormally high, generally in the 60s and 70s. This will make it even more difficult to control the buildup of heat in homes without cooling systems. While fans can be an effective means of reducing body temperature by evaporating perspiration, they can accelerate dehydration in some cases.
Experts urge residents to utilize cooling centers, drink plenty of water or sports beverages and avoid outdoor activity during the hottest times of the day in the extreme conditions.
The searing temperatures are a result of a dominating area of high pressure, known as a heat dome, that is heating up all layers of the atmosphere. This high extends as far north as western Canada.
"The situation isn’t any better in Canada," Adkins said.
The magnitude of the heat there may be rivaled only by the prolonged heat wave of July 1936 in Manitoba and Ontario. That particular heat wave lasted for nearly two weeks and claimed the lives of over 1,000 Canadians.
On Sunday, Lytton, British Columbia, recorded the highest temperature ever in Canada's history as the thermometer soared to 116 F (46.6 C). The previous record for all of Canada was 113 F (45 C), set on July 5, 1937, in Midale and Yellowgrass, Saskatchewan.
The previous all-time record high for the province of British Columbia was 112 F (44 C), recorded on July 16 and 17, 1941, in Lytton and Lillooet.
In addition to the lengthy heat wave posing a health risk to millions, the exceptional temperatures will have other negative impacts on the region.
A sign displaying the current temperature is shown after events were postponed due to high heat at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
In Eugene, Oregon, the U.S. track and field trials were postponed to 8:30 p.m. PDT Sunday due to the extreme conditions, and fans were advised to evacuate the stands.
"As a result of the persistent heat and high energy demands this month, residents that do have air conditioners and make use of their means to keep cool can expect costly electric bills," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
Several thousand customers were left without power in Washington and Oregon as the heat continued to build on Sunday afternoon, according to The Associated Press.
Travel may also be impacted. The Seattle Department of Transportation has advised motorists to anticipate delays on the roadways as they give several steel drawbridges in the city cold showers to avoid expansion of iron beams and any potential malfunctions.
Air travel can also be negatively affected by the heat, as delays are possible due to aircraft needing more space between takeoffs and landings.
"Significant impacts will be possible on snow and glaciers in the mountains during and after the heat wave. Rapid melting and water rushing through or underneath snow and icepack can create dangerous conditions for anyone hiking," Buckingham added.
Many may be wondering -- is there any relief in sight? In short, forecasters say no.
"While the discussion will shift away from record-setting temperatures in places such as Seattle and Portland later in the week, unusual heat will still remain in place for the Pacific Northwest," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
In fact, record-challenging temperatures are likely to persist east of the Cascades and throughout western Canada into the early days of July.
High temperatures can still soar close to 20 degrees above normal each day for many locations from the middle of the week onward, according to Gilbert.
SEE ALSO:
