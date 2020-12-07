3 more storms set to bring heavy rain, snow and wind to Europe this week
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 7, 2020 8:31 AM
A photographer in Hawaii captured a green flash that occurred at sunset on Dec. 1. Cornell University says the green flash is caused by a vertical ray of green light above the sun.
Additional rounds of heavy rain and snow are set to strike western and southern Europe this week after an already active start to December.
On the heals of several storms that brought flooding rainfall, heavy snow and strong winds to southern and western Europe, at least three more rounds of rain and wind are expected this week.
Since the start of December, an active storm track has brought impactful storm systems to the region, including one from late last week and into the weekend that dropped up to 790 mm (31 inches) of rain during a 72-hour period across northeastern Italy.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The storm over the weekend also brought heavy snow to the higher terrain of Switzerland, Austria and northern Italy. APNews reported that several communities in the Australian Alps put coronavirus testing on hold after 70 cm (27.5 inches) of snow fell over night Friday into Saturday.
Due to the storm the International Ski Federation postponed the men's and women's Giant Slalom race at Santa Caterina Valfurva that was set to take place over the weekend.
Another storm can once again slam the same region with heavy rain and snow from Tuesday into Wednesday. This storm has been named Ernest by the Spanish Meteorological Department.
“The first storm set to hit southern Europe this week is likely to be the most significant”, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Roys adds that, “Since the storm is impacting areas that were just hit by heavy rain in recent days and the ground is saturated and rivers are swollen, flooding and mudslides will become more likely. In higher terrain, the new snowfall will lead to an increased avalanche threat.”
Northeastern Italy and coastal Slovenia are expected to be the hardest hit from this storm with 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain falling from Tuesday into Wednesday. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 200 mm (8 inches) is expected.
A second area of heavy rain can fall along the coast of the Adriatic Sea from Montenegro to western Greece.
In elevations above 900-1,200 meters (about 3,000-4,000 feet), much of the precipitation will fall as snow in the eastern Alps. These areas can pick up widespread snowfall of 15-30 cm (6-12 inches), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ snowfall of 90 cm (about 36 inches). This will once again lead to treacherous travel across passes and raise the avalanche threat.
Even outside of the hardest-hit areas, heavy rain and mountain snow will sweep across the rest of Italy and into the western Balkans.
Roys warns, “These areas can see 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain which can lead to isolated flash flooding and travel delays.”
As this first storm departs southern Europe during the second half of the week, two more will be close to follow and will dive into France and Spain from Wednesday night into Friday.
While these storms may not raise to the magnitude as past ones, they can still bring bouts of heavy rain and wind to western Europe.
Roys expects a general 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain to fall from northern Portugal and Spain into southern France. Areas along the coast of northwest Spain can have as much of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ to 150 mm (6 inches).
Cold air in place across the region can bring up to 15 cm (6 inches) of snow to the Massif Central in France, while 30 cm (12 inches) can fall across the Pyrenees.
Similar to recent storms, these will follow a track into the Mediterranean. However, unlike the past few storms that brought heavy rain and snow to northern Italy, these late-week storms will be aimed more into areas from southern Italy to the southern Balkans.
“While bringing more rain to water-logged areas, these do not look to raise to the same magnitude as recent storms. Northern Italy should also catch a break as this storm passes farther to the south” said Roys.
Looking into next week, a pattern change may be in store for the region. As the jet stream lifts the storm track to the north, much of the Mediterranean could have a turn to drier and warmer weather.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
3 more storms set to bring heavy rain, snow and wind to Europe this week
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 7, 2020 8:31 AM
A photographer in Hawaii captured a green flash that occurred at sunset on Dec. 1. Cornell University says the green flash is caused by a vertical ray of green light above the sun.
Additional rounds of heavy rain and snow are set to strike western and southern Europe this week after an already active start to December.
On the heals of several storms that brought flooding rainfall, heavy snow and strong winds to southern and western Europe, at least three more rounds of rain and wind are expected this week.
Since the start of December, an active storm track has brought impactful storm systems to the region, including one from late last week and into the weekend that dropped up to 790 mm (31 inches) of rain during a 72-hour period across northeastern Italy.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The storm over the weekend also brought heavy snow to the higher terrain of Switzerland, Austria and northern Italy. APNews reported that several communities in the Australian Alps put coronavirus testing on hold after 70 cm (27.5 inches) of snow fell over night Friday into Saturday.
Due to the storm the International Ski Federation postponed the men's and women's Giant Slalom race at Santa Caterina Valfurva that was set to take place over the weekend.
Another storm can once again slam the same region with heavy rain and snow from Tuesday into Wednesday. This storm has been named Ernest by the Spanish Meteorological Department.
“The first storm set to hit southern Europe this week is likely to be the most significant”, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Roys adds that, “Since the storm is impacting areas that were just hit by heavy rain in recent days and the ground is saturated and rivers are swollen, flooding and mudslides will become more likely. In higher terrain, the new snowfall will lead to an increased avalanche threat.”
Northeastern Italy and coastal Slovenia are expected to be the hardest hit from this storm with 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain falling from Tuesday into Wednesday. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 200 mm (8 inches) is expected.
A second area of heavy rain can fall along the coast of the Adriatic Sea from Montenegro to western Greece.
In elevations above 900-1,200 meters (about 3,000-4,000 feet), much of the precipitation will fall as snow in the eastern Alps. These areas can pick up widespread snowfall of 15-30 cm (6-12 inches), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ snowfall of 90 cm (about 36 inches). This will once again lead to treacherous travel across passes and raise the avalanche threat.
Related:
Even outside of the hardest-hit areas, heavy rain and mountain snow will sweep across the rest of Italy and into the western Balkans.
Roys warns, “These areas can see 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain which can lead to isolated flash flooding and travel delays.”
As this first storm departs southern Europe during the second half of the week, two more will be close to follow and will dive into France and Spain from Wednesday night into Friday.
While these storms may not raise to the magnitude as past ones, they can still bring bouts of heavy rain and wind to western Europe.
Roys expects a general 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain to fall from northern Portugal and Spain into southern France. Areas along the coast of northwest Spain can have as much of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ to 150 mm (6 inches).
Cold air in place across the region can bring up to 15 cm (6 inches) of snow to the Massif Central in France, while 30 cm (12 inches) can fall across the Pyrenees.
Similar to recent storms, these will follow a track into the Mediterranean. However, unlike the past few storms that brought heavy rain and snow to northern Italy, these late-week storms will be aimed more into areas from southern Italy to the southern Balkans.
“While bringing more rain to water-logged areas, these do not look to raise to the same magnitude as recent storms. Northern Italy should also catch a break as this storm passes farther to the south” said Roys.
Looking into next week, a pattern change may be in store for the region. As the jet stream lifts the storm track to the north, much of the Mediterranean could have a turn to drier and warmer weather.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo