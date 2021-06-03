1st heat wave of 2021 brewing for Northeast from D.C. to Boston
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jun. 3, 2021 3:11 PM EDT
With grounds still saturated from the previous weekend’s storms, another round of downpours could cause trouble.
Consider it a makeup call from Mother Nature.
The weather this weekend in the northeastern United States will be like night and day when compared to Memorial Day weekend's rainy, dreary and record-cold weather. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting plenty of sunshine, warmth and great outdoor conditions for this weekend.
After many had to turn their heat back on, as well as get jackets and sweatshirts back out of their closets last week, the humming of air conditioners and buzzing of fans will return in many communities as the first full-fledged heat wave of the year for the region evolves. In the Northeast, a heat wave is three days or more in a row with high temperatures of 90 degrees or greater, according to the National Weather Service.
An unusually potent and slow-moving storm for late May brought 1-3 inches of rain, raw winds and unseasonably low temperatures to the Northeast last weekend. High temperatures in the 40s and 50s F set record low maximums in dozens of locations.
People camping in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains had to deal with episodes of rain, actual temperatures no higher than 43 and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures no higher than the 30s last Saturday. Conditions were not much better at the beaches, ballparks and backyards over much of the central Appalachians, the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.
While millions still kept up with their weekend plans, the weather made that a difficult task, to say the least. In contrast, this weekend will be a breeze for outdoor plans as drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms from Thursday to Friday are expected to retreat out to sea.
"This weekend will be entirely different when compared to last weekend," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
"We expect temperatures to climb 30, 35 and even 40 degrees higher this Saturday and Sunday versus last Saturday and Sunday," Rayno stated.
High temperatures both days last weekend in New York City's Central Park were a mere 51 degrees, but this weekend temperatures are forecast to peak at 86 on Saturday and close to 90 on Sunday. An average high is around 77 for June 6 in the city.
Boston's high from last Sunday of 51 is projected to be swapped by a high of 92 this Sunday. The average high for June 6 in Boston is around 73.
"A similar tale can be told throughout the Northeast. Widespread highs in the 80s are forecast with some locations, such as Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Burlington, Vermont, projected to hit 90 or a bit higher," Rayno said.
Instead of a cold, clammy flow of air like last weekend with a southward dip in the jet stream, an area of high pressure is forecast to build at most levels of the atmosphere and cause the jet stream to bulge to the north. This setup this time of the year typically brings sunshine and building warmth.
"The same pattern has been responsible for a heat wave in the northwestern United States earlier this week and is forecast to bring the same to the north-central United States and south-central Canada into this weekend," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.
The greatest temperature departure from average this weekend to early next week is likely to occur across part of southeastern Canada where some record highs may be set in cities such as Montreal. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s are more typical for the southern portions of Quebec and Ontario as well as the northern tier of the northeastern U.S.
Farther south, highs typically range from the lower 70s along the southeastern New England coast and over the peaks of the central Appalachians to the lower 80s over the lower portion of the Chesapeake Bay region.
For those able to head to the beaches, "this will be the first great weekend of the season," Rayno said.
The weather at the beach will be nearly ideal in the air temperature and sky department with highs forecast to be within a few degrees of 80s and plenty of sunshine. Local afternoon sea breezes can cause temperatures to drop by several degrees for a few hours, so a cover-up or surf shirt might be a good idea.
People are reminded, however, that water temperatures are anything but warm and pose risk for cold water shock for anything but getting your feet wet.
Surf temperatures range from the 50s along much of the New England coast to the 60s along much of the coast from Long Island, New York, to the 60s along the New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland beaches. Be sure to always swim with a buddy and avoid swimming where lifeguards are not on duty.
The weather will still be great for sunbathing with protective sunscreen, a walk on the beach or a quick dip in the shallows.
It won't be just the beaches where great weather is expected. Areas from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic are likely to remain free of rain all weekend. It is possible for thunderstorms to dip southward from Canada over parts of upstate New York and New England on Sunday, but even in these northern areas, it will be rain free most of the time.
The weather will be fantastic for cookouts, family gatherings, sporting events and a walk, jog or bike ride. When partaking in manual labor or vigorous exercise, people should sure to stay hydrated and avoid the heat of the afternoon when the sun is strong, meteorologists caution.
And for those hoping for more than just a couple of days of midsummer weather, there is more good news as the same weather pattern is expected to last into the middle of next week. Highs are forecast to range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s in most places from Monday to Wednesday.
For Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., at least three days in a row of high temperatures in the 90s are forecast spanning late this weekend to the middle of next week, which constitutes an official heat wave.
Most record temperatures in the northeastern U.S. are not expected to be challenged. Records in many locations during June are well into the 90s. Still, some record highs may be challenged, especially across the northern tier.
For example, record-tying temperatures are forecast in Burlington, Vermont, on Monday and Tuesday. The records are 94 set in 1999 and 91 in 2001, respectively.
Humidity levels will be higher than most people in the region have experienced thus far this year, but they will be a bit short of the levels often experienced during dog days of July and August.
