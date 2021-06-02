After broiling northern Plains, record-setting heat wave to shift eastward
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 2, 2021 10:54 AM EDT
A shift in the jet stream will send the mercury soaring far above normal and likely break records across the area.
Although the calendar has just changed to June, heat more representative of mid-July has been scorching parts of the West over the last couple of days. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the heat will grow in scope during the next several days.
"Record-challenging heat is expected to build across the northern Plains this week as high pressure expands over the region," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.
"Temperatures will rise 10-25 degrees Fahrenheit (6-14 degrees Celsius) above normal in some places for the first time all year," Storm continued.
As the jet stream moves far to the north, the potential record heat will also expand into southern Alberta, southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.
"The peak of the heat is expected to arrive Wednesday and Thursday in Great Falls, Montana, where temperatures are forecast to break records both days as the city experiences its first 90-degree readings of 2021," Storm stated.
With a forecast high of 90 degrees, Great Falls is expected to surpass its record of 89 degrees, set in 1986, Wednesday. Thursday is likely to be even hotter, as the high of 94 degrees will break the record of 93 degrees set in 1988.
By the end of the week, the hot weather will continue to grow in coverage. Not only will the heat expand, but it is also expected to become more intense.
While Bismarck, North Dakota, usually has high temperatures reaching into the lower 70s in early June, Friday can bring temperatures over 100 F to the city, according to Storm.
Not only would a temperature of 100 degrees easily surpass Friday's record of 95 degrees from 1988 in Bismarck, but it would also mark the second-earliest temperature of 100 degrees or higher. The earliest 100-degree temperature on record was established when the city reached 101 degrees on May 27, 1934 (and then 102 degrees the next day).
On Saturday, Bismarck could topple the daily record of 96 from 1952. A high of 98 is currently forecast for the city.
Even though this part of the country is known for its cold winters, brutal heat often affects the region during the summer. However, this is quite early in the season for temperatures to be so high, so precautions must be taken.
"Residents are recommended to keep themselves and their pets hydrated when participating in outdoor activities throughout the week to prevent heatstroke," Storm said.
The heat in the northern Plains and south-central Canada will persist into the start of the weekend before temperatures decline slightly. Highs are still expected to be above normal, but records will not be challenged.
As the heat becomes less intense in the northern Plains and south-central Canada, the core of the warmth will move eastward by the end of the weekend and early next week. This will be quite a change in parts of the Northeast as many cities there struggled to get out of the 40s and 50s this past weekend.
For example, Detroit only managed to reach 50 degrees last Friday. By this coming Sunday, the Motor City is likely to achieve 90 degrees for the first time since Aug. 27 of last year.
Although temperatures will be well above normal in cities such as Albany, New York and Detroit, temperatures may challenge records in parts of Ontario and Quebec.
Montreal is expected to tie the record of 87 degrees F (31 degrees C) Sunday, originally set in 2005. On Monday, the record high of 92 degrees F (33 degrees C) will be challenged with a forecast of 91 degrees F (33 degrees C).
Well above-normal temperatures are likely to persist in the Northeast and parts of Ontario and Quebec through at least Tuesday.
