Flames seen under Frontier Airlines flight as it makes hard landing in Las Vegas

A Frontier Airlines flight seemed to catch fire as it made what officials described as a “hard landing” at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Fire was seen coming out of this Frontier Airlines plane while landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 5.

Flight 1326 was arriving from San Diego, and the plane was "in the process of landing," when smoke was reported in the cockpit and the pilots declared an emergency, according to statements from Frontier and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight 1326 was arriving from San Diego, and the plane was “in the process of landing,” when smoke was reported in the cockpit and the pilots declared an emergency, according to statements from Frontier and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane “experienced a hard landing where basically tires blew,” airport officials told CNN. Video obtained by CNN shows flames underneath the plane and a trail of smoke after it landed.

The Clark County Fire Department responded immediately, and all the passengers and crew were safely transported to the gate area, airport officials added.

A total of 190 passengers and seven crew members were on board when the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. PT, Frontier said.

“The cause of the incident is currently under investigation,” the airline added.

A ground stop at the airport was in effect until 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, according to the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate the incident, according to a Saturday statement from the agency posted on X.

