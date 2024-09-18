Frightening flight: Turbulence and storms cause plane to divert, passengers left shaken

"[We] thought the plane was going to crash." The dramatic incident, captured on camera by passenger Zuleima Ebratt, shows the terrifying moments passengers are screaming as she and another passenger prayed amidst the chaos.

It was a frightening moment for passengers aboard this Avianca flight that passed through a severe thunderstorm that caused turbulence on Sept. 16. The plane was forced to divert to Cartagena.

Scary moments unfolded for passengers aboard a flight in Colombia as a severe thunderstorm unleashed violent turbulence, forcing an emergency diversion to Cartagena.

The dramatic incident, captured on camera by passenger Zuleima Ebratt, shows the terrifying moments as she and another passenger prayed amidst the chaos. The aircrew's urgent pleas over the intercom for passengers to fasten their seatbelts and remain seated added to the sense of urgency and panic. A call for medical assistance further underscored the severity of the situation.

In a statement, Avianca, the largest airline in Colombia said, "Due to bad weather around the Barranquilla airport, turbulence occurred, so the captain made the decision to divert to Cartagena’s airport."

The plane landed safely at Rafael Nunez International Airport where passengers received immediate attention before the flight resumed. Ebratt described the ordeal as a "very panicky moment," with many fearing the worst.

Turbulence occurs when an aircraft encounters irregular air movements, which are caused by many factors, according to AccuWeather’s Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin.

"Turbulence, when you're flying, can happen in a variety of weather conditions. It can occur during stormy weather and also in clear air, where wind variations at different heights in the atmosphere can cause it."

United is the first airline to deploy a tool fleetwide that helps pilots navigate turbulence and creates safer alternate routes during stormy weather.

Given these sudden conditions, it’s crucial for passengers to take proactive steps to ensure their safety. Experts recommend keeping your seatbelt fastened at all times, storing loose items securely and staying hydrated to cope better with the stress of turbulence.

"There are cases of severe turbulence that can damage the aircraft or lead to injured people," DePodwin said. "That's pretty rare. It's why we don't hear about it often. There are tens of thousands of flights every day. Most don't have any issues at all, but in certain cases, the atmosphere can cause issues with turbulence when flying near or through storms."

While such severe cases are rare, the potential for turbulence-related incidents is a reminder to stay vigilant when flying.

While turbulence can be a terrifying experience, understanding its causes and knowing how to stay safe can help mitigate its impact. By following simple safety measures and staying informed about weather conditions, passengers can travel with greater peace of mind.