Delta: Government shutdown cost airline $200M

A sign displays Terminal A in May at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. Delta Air Lines said Wednesday last month’s government shutdown cost it hundreds millions of dollars during the longest shutdown in U.S. history. (Photo Credit: John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo)

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that the recent government shutdown cost it hundreds millions of dollars during the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

The airline confirmed the shutdown resulted in roughly $200 million in pretax profit loss as ticket bookings took a hit, the company reported in an SEC filing.

According to Delta, its impact to stock earnings balanced to about 25 cents per share for this quarter.

But the airline also confirmed its 2026 bookings remain strong.

The shutdown exacerbated the ongoing air traffic controller crisis.

The Trump administration forced air carriers to slim travel schedules at 40 of the busiest U.S. airports in order to cut back pressure, with controllers forced to work without steady pay during the impasse.