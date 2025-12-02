TSA sets record of 3.1 million people screened Sunday after Thanksgiving

TSA agents screened a record 3.1 million people and U.S. airports on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. (Photo Credit: Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo)

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 3.1 million people at U.S. airports on Sunday, setting a new single-day record.

The record-setting figure of 3,133,924 individuals screened was published by the TSA in a statement on X on Monday.

The number was more than 100,000 higher than the second-highest total of 3,096,797 set on June 22.

Each of the top 10 busiest days was recorded in the last two years, with all but two having occurred this year -- and all involved more than 3 million people screened.

The record was also set about two weeks after the end of the United States' longest government shutdown, a 43-day impasse that had impacted air travel.

Ahead of Congress acting to end the shutdown in mid-November, officials had feared disruptions to air travel during the Thanksgiving weekend, which sees millions across the United States hit the roads and skies.

Last month, the American Automobile Association, better known as AAA, projected 81.8 million people would travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday, the most since 2019.

Of those, it projected that more than 6 million people would travel by air.