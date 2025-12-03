Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 to resume Dec. 30

The search is over an estimated 15,000 square Kilometers of the Indian Ocean.

Zamani Zakaria, father of Mohd Razahan and wife Norli Ahma, who are missing flight MH370 passengers, cries during a remembrance ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the plane's disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. File (Photo Credit: Fazry Ismail/EPA)

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will resume late this month after being suspended in March due to poor weather, the government said Wednesday.

In a statement to local media, Malaysia's Ministry of Transport said the search will resume Dec. 30 and be conducted on an intermittent basis.

"The search operation will focus on the target area that is considered to have the highest probability of detecting the plane, in line with the service agreement signed between the Kingdom of Malaysia and Ocean Infinity on March 25, 2025," it said.

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity was contracted to conduct the 55-day search for the Malaysia Airlines at a rate of $70 million, which will be paid only if the Boeing 777 plane is found. The aircraft is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.

The announcement by the ministry follows Ocean Infinity confirming to the government that it would resume the seabed search operation, which had been called off over earlier this year over weather.

There have been at least two earlier attempts to find Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared not long after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014, with 239 passengers and crew on board.