World's oldest cross-country skier competes at age 88

Katsumi Saeki broke her own Guinness World Record at age 88, and she already has her sights set on breaking her own record again in 2024.

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Japanese athlete broke her own Guinness World Record by participating in the cross-country skiing 2023 Masters World Cup in Austria at age 88.

Katsumi Saeki was first named the world's oldest competitive cross-country skier (female) when she competed in last year's Japan Masters Championships at age 87, and she has now surpassed her own world record.

Katsumi Saeki broke her own Guinness World Record when she competed in the cross-country skiing 2023 Masters World Cup in Austria at the age of 88. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Saeki was the only skier at the Austrian event to enter the over-85 category, but her 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) classic-style time of 26 minutes and 18 seconds was faster than one woman in the 81-85 age category, three women in the 76-80 category and one woman in the 71-75 category.

Saeki then took on the 5-kilometer freestyle event, achieving a time of 29 minutes and 4 seconds, besting the times of two women in the 81-85 category and two women in the 76-80 category.

The skier said she now has her sights set on breaking her own record again at the February 2024 Masters World Cup in Finland