Meet Benny, the ice-skating dog
By
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 10, 2022 2:11 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 10, 2022 2:11 PM EST
Benny was rescued from a kill shelter seven years ago. His owner Cheryl realized from the get-go he was very smart and had some special gifts. So she trained him to ice skate.
Meet Benny, an eight-year-old Labrador Retriever, who was rescued from a kill shelter and now enjoys a simple joy in life -- ice skating. More than 18,000 people follow Benny on Instagram as he travels across the country appearing at different ice rinks.
Benny's story as a performer dates back to 2015, when Cheryl DelSangro, a former professional ice-skater, saw a picture of Benny while looking to adopt a dog. DeSangro knew that as soon as she saw Benny's picture she had to have him.
"His picture was these big black eyes just staring at the camera, and I thought, 'oh my god, I gotta have him.' That was late at night," DelSangro told AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline. "The next day, I found out he was on the kill list."
The Las Vegas Labrador Rescue eventually helped get Benny in Cheryl's arms. From the moment they met, she knew he was extra special.
DelSangro shared that Benny was intuitive and would often do intelligent things independently. So that is when she decided to train him, and he learned a plethora of tricks.
Benny knows how to skateboard, push a wheelchair and bounce off the wall among dozens of other tricks.
A few years after Benny's adoption, DelSangro was asked to make a cheer video for the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights because the team made it to the Stanley Cup Finals. That's when she brought Benny to the ice for the first time.
Benny ran around on his feet, chasing DelSangro on the ice, carrying the puck and stick and even pretending he was blocking goals in the net. It was clear that he loved interacting with his owner on the ice.
"Actually, on the way home from that, I started thinking I think I can teach him how to ice skate," DelSangro said, "if [only] I could dream up a pair of ice skates."
Two months later, Benny was fully equipped with ice skates of his own.
"When we went [to the ice rink] for the first time [with his ice skates], he actually got up and skated all the way across the ice on his own," DelSangro shared, "he seems happy out there."
DelSangro makes sure that he is only ever on the ice for five to 10 minutes at a time. She makes sure to give Benny plenty of breaks to rest his paws from the cold ice.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"It's never a job for him. It's just fun, it's playtime for him, and he really enjoys the playtime," DelSangro said. "As soon as we pull off the freeway, he's up and all excited because he knows where he is going."
From the first time on the ice in 2018 to now, Benny has skated in more places than he can count on his paw. Benny has skated at Wollman Rink and Rockefeller Center in New York City, at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in North Carolina and with the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas. He also frequently skates with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, ice hockey team.
DelSangro is constantly reminded that Benny's story is a prime example of why people should consider adopting before shopping for pets.
"If you can get a Benny in a shelter that can do all the phenomenal things he can do, that just shows you the quality of dogs in there ... most of them just need somebody that understands them, loves them, give them the exercise and training they need to fit into society."
Additional reporting from AccuWeather reporter Jillian Angeline.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Sports
Meet Benny, the ice-skating dog
By Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 10, 2022 2:11 PM EST | Updated Feb. 10, 2022 2:11 PM EST
Benny was rescued from a kill shelter seven years ago. His owner Cheryl realized from the get-go he was very smart and had some special gifts. So she trained him to ice skate.
Meet Benny, an eight-year-old Labrador Retriever, who was rescued from a kill shelter and now enjoys a simple joy in life -- ice skating. More than 18,000 people follow Benny on Instagram as he travels across the country appearing at different ice rinks.
Benny's story as a performer dates back to 2015, when Cheryl DelSangro, a former professional ice-skater, saw a picture of Benny while looking to adopt a dog. DeSangro knew that as soon as she saw Benny's picture she had to have him.
"His picture was these big black eyes just staring at the camera, and I thought, 'oh my god, I gotta have him.' That was late at night," DelSangro told AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline. "The next day, I found out he was on the kill list."
The Las Vegas Labrador Rescue eventually helped get Benny in Cheryl's arms. From the moment they met, she knew he was extra special.
DelSangro shared that Benny was intuitive and would often do intelligent things independently. So that is when she decided to train him, and he learned a plethora of tricks.
Benny knows how to skateboard, push a wheelchair and bounce off the wall among dozens of other tricks.
A few years after Benny's adoption, DelSangro was asked to make a cheer video for the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights because the team made it to the Stanley Cup Finals. That's when she brought Benny to the ice for the first time.
Benny ran around on his feet, chasing DelSangro on the ice, carrying the puck and stick and even pretending he was blocking goals in the net. It was clear that he loved interacting with his owner on the ice.
"Actually, on the way home from that, I started thinking I think I can teach him how to ice skate," DelSangro said, "if [only] I could dream up a pair of ice skates."
Two months later, Benny was fully equipped with ice skates of his own.
"When we went [to the ice rink] for the first time [with his ice skates], he actually got up and skated all the way across the ice on his own," DelSangro shared, "he seems happy out there."
DelSangro makes sure that he is only ever on the ice for five to 10 minutes at a time. She makes sure to give Benny plenty of breaks to rest his paws from the cold ice.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"It's never a job for him. It's just fun, it's playtime for him, and he really enjoys the playtime," DelSangro said. "As soon as we pull off the freeway, he's up and all excited because he knows where he is going."
From the first time on the ice in 2018 to now, Benny has skated in more places than he can count on his paw. Benny has skated at Wollman Rink and Rockefeller Center in New York City, at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in North Carolina and with the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas. He also frequently skates with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, ice hockey team.
DelSangro is constantly reminded that Benny's story is a prime example of why people should consider adopting before shopping for pets.
"If you can get a Benny in a shelter that can do all the phenomenal things he can do, that just shows you the quality of dogs in there ... most of them just need somebody that understands them, loves them, give them the exercise and training they need to fit into society."
Additional reporting from AccuWeather reporter Jillian Angeline.
See also:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo