Bicycle mount brackets to get your weekend adventure going
Updated Aug. 19, 2021 10:07 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
There are many forms of cycling, from road cycling, mountain biking, track cycling, BMXing, and tens of others. Not only does it keep you fit, it's a great way to discover new landscapes especially if you're hitting the trails.
Every cycling enthusiast's first thought when the sun comes out is where they're heading to that day. Whether they're solo cycling, going with their family, or their friends, sometimes you need to drive to get to your destination.
Depending on the car you drive, there are plenty of options for bicycle-car mounts, you can store them on the roof, or at the rear end of your car.
We've gathered a great selection of car brackets that will see you on all your summer bicycle adventures, varying from the way it's fitted, to the capacity of bikes so you can take all your family and friends on your excursions.
DNA Motoring XY-6013-BK Heavy Duty Iron Universal Car Bicycle Roof Top Wheel-On Mount Bike Rack Bracket Bracket with Key & Lock
$142.88, was
$212.49
This universal bike mount that mounts to the top of your vehicle securely with locks on the front tire of the bike frame, It's constructed of heavy-duty iron and can transport bikes that weigh up to 33 lbs.
Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bicycle Trunk Mounted Bike Rack Carrier, 102DN
$36.74
This bike frame sits at the rear end of your vehicle and has 23" long carry arms that can accommodate up to two bicycles, with a 70 lbs maximum capacity. You tide down each bike individually and use the side straps for additional lateral stability. It takes a matter of seconds to install, as it's already fully assembled.
Allen Sports Deluxe 3-Bicycle Trunk Mounted Bike Rack Carrier, 103DN
$49.94
Simple yet sturdy, this bike framed mount fits most cars and comes fully assembled, so takes seconds to install. It can hold up to three bikes on the trunk, with 15" long carry arms. It has a weight capacity of 100lbs. Tie down each bike individually to protect them.
Saris, Bones, Trunk mounted bike rack, 2 bikes, Grey
$179.99
This trunk mount is one of the least bulky mounts you can buy, so you can leave it on your car when your bikes aren't attached and not have to worry when you're driving. It works great for SUVs, and attaches without any rattling, and straps down up to two bikes securely.
5-Bike Premium Hitch Mounted Bike Rack
$198.99
Perfect for families. The CURT 5-Bike Premium Hitch Mounted Bike Rack attaches from beneath your car. It features tapered arms that fit various bike sizes and you can comfortably fold the arm down for when it's not in use.
FlatRack 2-Bike Stand-Up Rack Hitch Bike Rack
$207.66
Carry up to 3 bikes on this FlatRack Stand-Up Hitch Bike Rack. It's made to fit 1-1/4 in. or 2 in. hitch receivers and is designed for easy loading. You can also fold it when it's not in use. It's made with a rust-resistant material.
V-Rack 2-Bike Carrier with 2 x 2 Mount Hitch Bike Rack
$139.95
The V-Rack 2-Bike Carrier with 2 x 2 Mount Hitch Bike Rack features the all-new easy-to-use blue release/securing handle, which stops all the fidgeting when you're edging to hit the trails or road. A storage bag is included, as well as a lockable cable. You can attach it in seconds, with it already being fully assembled.
XC2 Platform Bike Rack
$166.34
Designed with new frame grip arms that have an improved soft frame-friendly coating to protect the bike from scratches. The center arm folds out so you don't need to remove the rack if you need access to the trunk. It also features a built-in anti-wobble hitch device.
Standard Bike Roof Rack
$53.35
If you're a solo-cyclist, this simple one bike mounts to the roof bars on your car and requires no tools to set up. It has a weight capacity of 35 lbs.
120 lbs. Capacity Bed Rack Elite 4-Bike Truck Bed Bike Rack
$369.48
For the real adventurers that are equipped with a truck, this bed rack can hold down four bikes without the need of removing any wheels. It accommodates all wheel sizes, so suitable for offroad tires. The rack itself extends from 52" to 68". The 24 cable locks secure the rack to your truck without the need to drill into your truck bed.
