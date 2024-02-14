When will the solar eclipse be visible in NYC, Chicago and Miami?

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across nearly all of North America on April 8, weather permitting, but you will need to know what time to look outside to see the event.

There are a few key pieces of information you’ll want to be aware of when buying eclipse glasses for 2024’s total solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse will send North America into darkness on April 8, but what it will look like and what time it will take place will depend on your exact location. A breathtaking total solar eclipse will only be visible from a small area, called the path of totality, while a partial solar eclipse will occur over nearly the rest of the continent, cloud permitting.

Eclipse glasses will be a necessity as looking at the sun without the proper protection can cause serious eye damage.

When will the eclipse start in New York City?

April's solar eclipse will last for over two hours in New York City, beginning at 2:10 p.m. EDT and ending at 4:36 p.m. EDT. The best time to look will be at 3:25 p.m. EDT, when 91% of the sun will be blocked out by the moon.

The sun rises next to the Statue of Liberty during an annular eclipse on June 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Will the solar eclipse be visible in Miami?

While the total eclipse won't be visible in Florida, skywatchers across the state can still experience a partial solar eclipse on April 8. In Miami, the partial eclipse will start at 1:47 p.m. EDT and end at 4:13 p.m. EDT. During the height of the eclipse at 3:01 p.m. EDT, the moon will cover 55% of the face of the sun.

Solar eclipse in Chicago to start after lunch

The sky will begin darkening in Chicago at 12:51 p.m. CDT, with the peak of the eclipse occurring at 2:07 p.m. CDT, when the moon will block out 94% of the sun. The partial solar eclipse will continue until 3:22 p.m. CDT.

Houston solar eclipse timeline

Houston is outside the path of totality, but people in the city for the event will still see a partial solar eclipse. The moon will begin to block out the sun at 12:20 p.m. CDT, and at 1:40 p.m. CDT, only a sliver of the sun will be visible in the sky.

The partial solar eclipse in Houston will conclude at 3:01 p.m. CDT.

St. Louis to experience repeat of 2017 eclipse

The upcoming partial solar eclipse in Downtown St. Louis will start at 12:42 p.m. CDT and end at 3:17 p.m. CDT. The best time to look will be at 2 p.m. CDT, when 99% of the sun will be hidden by the moon.

This is a repeat of the 2017 Great American Eclipse when the city was also barely outside of the path of totality.

In this Aug. 21, 2017 multiple exposure photograph, the phases of a partial solar eclipse are seen over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. It wasn't all doom and gloom in 2017. The year was also filled with awe-inspiring moments that united us and warmed the heart. The first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in a generation bought millions together in what some could only describe as a primal experience.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)

