AccuWeather Summer Camp: Shocking truth about some common lightning myths

If you are stuck outside during a thunderstorm, should you lie flat on the ground? Does wearing jewelry put you at greater risk of being struck by lightning? Let’s take a look at what’s true – and what’s false.

Read More Chevron right

Everything you need for a backyard campout this summer

Not ready to venture out for a camping trip this year? With these six convenient items, even a night in the backyard can seem like a journey into the great outdoors.

Read More Chevron right

Sure-fire ways to stay cool when temperatures rise

Researchers believe that temperatures are rising, so it’s important to be prepared to stay cool for your comfort and health. Here are some tips.