Tropical Storm Isaias forms as it swirls toward Hispaniola, sets sights on Florida
The ninth named storm of what has been a very busy 2020 hurricane system formed late Wednesday and is headed for Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, where tropical storm warnings are in effect.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Experts worry about shrinking family sizes after pandemic
With a reduced birthrate falling close to a dangerous threshold, long-term economic worries abound. Plus, officials are preparing for a “large-scale" outbreak in one of the most densely populated places in the world.
Rescued puppies provide light in shadow of Hanna's aftermath
After the storm killed at least three people and at least four people remain missing, residents of Reyanosa, Mexico, clung to what Hanna had spared.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: What are tropical waves?
When you hear meteorologists say that a tropical wave may strengthen into a hurricane, they aren’t talking about the waves that you see at the beach.
Everything you need for a backyard campout this summer
Not ready to venture out for a camping trip this year? With these six convenient items, even a night in the backyard can seem like a journey into the great outdoors.
Sure-fire ways to stay cool when temperatures rise
Researchers believe that temperatures are rising, so it’s important to be prepared to stay cool for your comfort and health. Here are some tips.
News / Astronomy
NASA launches Mars rover Perseverance to seek signs of ancient life
By Mike Wall,
Updated Jul. 30, 2020 10:31 AM
NASA's boldest-ever Mars rover is on its way to the Red Planet.
The car-size Perseverance rover launched atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station today (July 30) at 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT),kicking off a nearly seven-month cruise to the Red Planet.
The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission got underway on July 30, with the launch of a rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, which was carrying the Perseverance Rover.
After touching down inside the 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) Jezero Crater in February 2021, Perseverance will do things no Mars rover has ever done — hunt for signs of life, collect samples for future return to Earth and deploy a miniature helicopter, to name a few.
"These are very, very exciting times," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said during a news conference on Monday (July 27). Perseverance is a "very important mission for the United States of America, and, of course, a very, very important mission for the world."
NASA's Mars rover Perseverance launches toward the Red Planet atop an Atlas V rocket, lifting off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020. (Image credit: Joel Kowsky/NASA)
The launch was made more exciting by an earthquake that rattled Perseverance's mission control center at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. It did not affect the countdown aside from some surprised reactions from JPL commentators.
NASA celebrated the Mars launch in style, while also shifting its outreach for the mission online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grammy-winner Gregory Porter sang "America, the Beautiful" from his home ahead of the mission. Virginia 7th-grader Alex Mather (who named Perseverance) and Alabama 11th grader Vaneeza Rupani (who named the rover's helicopter Ingenuity) watched the launch in person.
Hunting for Mars life
NASA's twin Viking landers searched for signs of contemporary life on Mars from the mid-1970s through the early 1980s, returning intriguing but ambiguous results that scientists still argue about today.
That ambiguity sent the space agency back to the drawing board, convinced that it needed to learn much more about the Red Planet before mounting another astrobiology mission. NASA devised a "follow the water" strategy, probing Mars' past and present habitability with a series of robotic explorers such as the Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity rovers.
Click here to continue reading on SPACE.com.Report a Typo