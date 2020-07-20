Weather News
Daily coronavirus briefing: L.A. 'on the brink' of another shutdown
The city's mayor on Sunday acknowledged L.A. reopened too quickly. Plus, scientists say they've pinpointed six distinct types of COVID-19 infections -- each with varying symptoms.
70 million Americans face excessive heat up and down East Coast
Monday's high temperatures are expected to make it an official heat wave across much of the Northeast -- and excessive heat will persist for many areas beyond the start of the week despite the development of thunderstorms each day.
Onlookers watch in horror as floodwaters swallow neighborhood
India's capital city was deluged by heavy monsoonal rains on Sunday, leading to a disaster that left witnesses screaming in horror.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Dog Days of Summer have nothing to do with dogs!
Instead of our canine friends, an out-of-this-world phenomenon inspired the nickname for the part of the season known as the Dog Days of Summer. Plus, funny and unique ways animals beat the heat.
Seasonal plants that keep warm weather bugs away
Did you know seasonal plants can keep bugs from bothering you in spring and summer? Explore the indoor and outdoor plants that repel those annoying flies.
Stay Cool During Heatwave
Sure they can be uncomfortable, but they can also be dangerous. Follow these 8 tips to stay cool and safe during a heatwave.
News / Astronomy
The Falcon 9 rocket for SpaceX's next NASA astronaut flight arrives at launch site
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Jul. 20, 2020 12:43 PM
The rocket that will launch SpaceX's first operational crewed flight for NASA has arrived at its Florida launch site.
The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket for the Crew-1 mission, which is scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) on Aug. 30, reached the Sunshine State on Tuesday (July 14), agency officials said. The booster made the long trek from SpaceX's facility in McGregor, Texas, wrapped in a protective black shroud.
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is 129 feet closer to the Red Planet after being placed atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, for launch on July 30th.
The Falcon 9 will now undergo prelaunch processing at SpaceX's facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, NASA officials said. Cape Canaveral is next door to KSC.
The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will launch NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission arrived in Florida on Tuesday (July 14). The rocket was shipped from the SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas. (SpaceX)
The Crew-1 launch will send NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The quartet will stay aboard the orbiting lab for about six months.
Crew-1 will be the first full-fledged mission of at least six that SpaceX will fly under a $2.6 billion contract the company signed with NASA in 2014. But it won't be the first crewed flight for Elon Musk's company.
That distinction goes to Demo-2, a test mission that launched NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS in late May. Demo-2 was the first crewed orbital launch from the U.S. since the final flight of NASA's space shuttle program way back in July 2011. Since then, all astronauts had flown to and from the ISS aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft.
Behnken and Hurley are scheduled to return to Earth in the next few weeks. If Demo-2 continues to go well, SpaceX will be clear to launch Crew-1.
Click here to continue reading on SPACE.com.