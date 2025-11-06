Northern lights could shine over parts of US Thursday night

A strong geomagnetic storm may make the Aurora Borealis visible as far south as Pennsylvania and Oregon Thursday night and potentially over the weekend, although a bright moon could dim the display.

While the northern lights typically glow with a greenish hue, an astronaut aboard the International Space Station recently captured a breathtaking aurora streaked with crimson as it danced across Earth’s atmosphere.

Skywatchers across parts of the United States may be treated to a rare aurora display late this week and potentially into the weekend, offering the best opportunity to see the northern lights since early September.

Recent solar activity has set the stage for the colorful display. Earlier this week, the sun unleashed several powerful eruptions, known as solar flares, which launched bursts of charged particles — called coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — hurtling through space.

When these particles collide with Earth’s magnetic field, they can trigger geomagnetic storms, which in turn produce the colorful auroras seen in the sky.

The northern lights danced across parts of the far northern United States on Wednesday night, but the show could be even better on Thursday night, offering the best viewing opportunity in months for many skywatchers. The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a strong geomagnetic storm watch, which is a level 3 out of 5.

People as far south as Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wyoming and Oregon may be able to see a green or red glow over the northern horizon, but people even farther south might be able to capture images of the celestial lights with the help of long-exposure photography.

Clouds will be a concern for viewing, especially across the Northwest and into the Rockies, as well as the Midwest. Some clouds are also in the forecast across the Northeast, but there may be enough breaks in the clouds for people to get occasional views of the sky.

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Where the aurora does appear on Thursday night, it may not appear as vibrant as past displays due to the moonlight.

The biggest supermoon since 2019 rose earlier this week and will continue to shine brightly in the nights ahead. The intense moonlight could outshine the aurora, making it harder to see.

Experts recommend that skywatchers allow their eyes at least 15 minutes to adjust to the darkness and avoid looking at bright light sources, such as the moon or phone screens. Once your eyes adapt, it will be easier to spot the faint glow of the aurora when it appears.