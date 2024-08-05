SpaceX launches Northrop Grumman mission to ISS

SpaceX successfully launched a resupply mission for the International Space Station on Sunday after it was postponed Saturday because of unfavorable weather.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft for NASA on a mission designated as NG-21 to the International Space Station at 11:02 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, August 4. (Photo credit: Joe Marino/UPI)

Shortly before the launch, SpaceX said that the weather was only 35% favorable for liftoff. Yet the rocket took off from Space Launch Complex-40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida around 11:02 a.m. local time.

About 15 minutes later, the Cygnus spacecraft successfully separated to make its way toward the ISS.

"Next up is solar array deployment, expected in about three hours. These solar arrays help power the spacecraft for its journey to the Space Station," NASA said.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to Landing Zone 1 after launching the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft for NASA at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, August 4. (Photo credit: Joe Marino/UPI)

The Falcon 9 first stage returned to Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This was the 10th flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, and four Starlink missions.

As for the Cygnus spacecraft, once the cargo haul is unloaded by the ISS crew, it will continue to be used as an extended science lab space for the months it remains docked to the station.