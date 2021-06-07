Jeff Bezos says he will be on Blue Origin's 1st passenger spaceflight
By
Zarrin Ahmed, UPI,
Updated Jun. 7, 2021 10:49 AM EDT
In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. Bezos will be aboard for Blue Origin's first human space flight next month. In an Instagram post early Monday, June 7, 2021, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing auction, will be aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft during its scheduled launch on July 20. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
June 7 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Monday that he plans to go on the first passenger spaceflight of his company Blue Origin this summer.
Bezos, one of the world's richest people, will go with his brother Mark Bezos on the flight with the yet-to-be-determined winner of an auction on New Shepard's first tourist flight on July 20, the company announced Monday.
The auction for the spaceflight winner began last month and will end on June 12.
Bidding for the seat on the New Shepard was at nearly $3 million on Monday with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries, according to Blue Origin.
"Ever since I was 5 years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space," Bezos wrote Monday in an Instagram post. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."
The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin's Club for the Future, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and advance the future of life in space.
The flight on July 20 will launch from Blue Origin's spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, about 120 miles southeast of El Paso.
Anyone going on the flight must meet certain physical requirements, weighing between 110 and 223 pounds and be between 5 feet and 6 feet, 4 inches tall. They must also be able to withstand up to 3 times the force of gravity during ascent and 5.5 Gs during descent.
Report a Typo
News / Astronomy
Jeff Bezos says he will be on Blue Origin's 1st passenger spaceflight
By Zarrin Ahmed, UPI,
Updated Jun. 7, 2021 10:49 AM EDT
Sponsored Content
In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. Bezos will be aboard for Blue Origin's first human space flight next month. In an Instagram post early Monday, June 7, 2021, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing auction, will be aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft during its scheduled launch on July 20. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
June 7 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Monday that he plans to go on the first passenger spaceflight of his company Blue Origin this summer.
Bezos, one of the world's richest people, will go with his brother Mark Bezos on the flight with the yet-to-be-determined winner of an auction on New Shepard's first tourist flight on July 20, the company announced Monday.
The auction for the spaceflight winner began last month and will end on June 12.
Bidding for the seat on the New Shepard was at nearly $3 million on Monday with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries, according to Blue Origin.
"Ever since I was 5 years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space," Bezos wrote Monday in an Instagram post. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."
The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin's Club for the Future, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and advance the future of life in space.
The flight on July 20 will launch from Blue Origin's spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, about 120 miles southeast of El Paso.
Anyone going on the flight must meet certain physical requirements, weighing between 110 and 223 pounds and be between 5 feet and 6 feet, 4 inches tall. They must also be able to withstand up to 3 times the force of gravity during ascent and 5.5 Gs during descent.