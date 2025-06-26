EU's Space Act would track space objects and clear satellite debris

The growing amount of fast-moving space debris orbiting the Earth could lead to catastrophic collisions with satellites, hurting economies, researchers warned ahead of a summit to coordinate efforts to remove the junk.

June 25 (UPI) -- The European Commission made a proposal Wednesday to clean up Europe's space sector while also reducing its footprint and making sure its satellites are better protected from hackers.

In a press release, the commission said it wants to enact the EU Space Act, which it describes as a "new set of ambitious measures to make Europe's space sector cleaner, safer and more competitive in Europe and its export markets."

According to its statement, the rules Europe employs in regard to its activities in space are messy due to "13 different national approaches," what it describes as a "patchwork" that interferes with innovation and creates unnecessary costs while reducing the European market share.

3D render of waste from broken artificial satellites floating in orbit in space around planet Earth. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

If adopted, the Space Act would primarily dictate that the EU would need to forcefully track space objects and clear space debris so that Europe will have "secure and uninterrupted access to space." The act also would ensure that cybersecurity will be beefed up to "strengthen protection of European space infrastructure and ensure business continuity."

In addition, all space vessel operators will be expected to keep track of how their off-world activities affect the Earth's environment but will also receive innovative support from the EU toward technologies such as debris removal and in-orbit servicing.

The act also would make it so that non-EU operators who provide space services to Europe would also have to follow the rules, with requirements scaled proportionally, based on a company's size and risk profile.

The package of legislation is not a done deal, however, as it first must be negotiated procedurally by the European Parliament and the Council.

"We are bringing the first EU Space Act to the launchpad," wrote EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in an X post Wednesday. "It will make the skies safer, protect our satellites, and strengthen our space economy."

"We are getting ready for the next era of space innovation," continued von der Leyen. "Faster, smarter and cleaner."