4 critically injured from lightning strike near White House

Thunderstorms in the D.C. area on Thursday evening brought high gusting winds and dangerous lightning strikes.

You don’t have to be directly struck by lightning. There are other ways you can get hit, which is why you should never underestimate a thunderstorm.

Four people are in critical condition a the hospital after being struck by lightning near the White House on Thursday evening.

The lightning strike hit Lafayette Park, located on the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, during a thunderstorm on Thursday. The strike occurred around 6:50 p.m., local time, and the first call to D.C. Fire and EMS was received at 6:52 p.m, according to WTTG.

Two men and two women were unconscious at the scene when officers arrived. Both the United States Park Police and Secret Service members administered CPR and AED before the victims were transported to a local hospital.

All four victims have critical threatening injuries, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

A lightning bolt from the severe thunderstorm that rumbled through Washington, D.C., Thursday evening. (EarthCam - WAMO Camera/Washington D.C.)

The area had been under a severe thunderstorm warning that included Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia; and Alexandria, Virginia, which expired at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

"Thunderstorms developed this evening across the Washington, D.C. area just before 5:30 p.m.," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alyson Hoegg said. "As thunderstorms slowly moved across the area, strong winds with gusts of 50 to 60 mph were observed at Reagan National Airport. In addition to the strong winds, many cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were observed across the area between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday evening."

Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist, lightning data and safety specialist and member of the National Lightning Safety Council, said over Twitter that a six-stroke lightning flash occurred at 6:49 p.m. EDT.

