DC nears record hot streak as dozens of records fall around US

More than 30 high temperature records fell in just one day over a sweltering pocket of the country -- and, if the pattern holds, the nation's capital could see another long-standing record fall soon.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Battle over schools opening intensifies

Two of California's biggest school districts won't return to the classroom this fall, and neither will Atlanta public schools. On the other side of the U.S., New York's governor declared schools may open in September -- under one condition.

Sunken medieval Italian village may resurface for 1st time since 1994

As the preserved structures of the European village may soon be revealed, experts say "there's virtually no scenario" under which one of three sinking American cities will exist at the end of the century.