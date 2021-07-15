Unusual tornado in Ontario leaves 'catastrophic' damage
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 15, 2021 8:11 PM EDT
South Barrie, located in Ontario, was left with some major damage after a confirmed tornado made its way through parts of the city on July 15, 2021.(Twitter/@BVieira91)
Several injuries were confirmed by police after an unusual tornado tore through the city of Barrie on Thursday afternoon, leaving a trail of damage in its path.
Barrie, located about 71 miles (115 km) north of Toronto, is a city in Ontario, Canada. According to the police, the tornado left several individuals injured and seriously damaged some homes.
"The damage is catastrophic. It is significant. It is major," Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said, according to CBC News.
Photos of the aftermath taken on July 15 revealed homes with chunks taken from the roofs, shattered windows and debris-littered lawns. Cars, in some instances, were flipped upside down.
The outlet reports that the tornado struck the city around 2:30 p.m., local time. Police were responding to multiple reports of damage in southeast Barrie after the tornado tore through.
EMS members were on the scene after the tornado in Barrie tore through the southern part of the city, leaving extensive damage on some homes and injuring several people. (Twitter/@BVieira91)
Environment Canada's warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson said the tornado was confirmed on Thursday by the agency's data along with images shared to social media. Coulson said the agency does not yet have a good idea of the length or width of the path of damage.
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman took to Twitter to address the situation, where he thanked first responders and asked residents to avoid the area of Prince William Way and Mapleview, located in southeast Barrie, as emergency crews work to make sure those in the area are safe.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also took to social media, thanking first responders and saying that his thoughts are with those affected by the weather.
"A big thank you to our first responders that are currently on the ground helping the situation. Please stay safe everyone," Ford wrote on Twitter.
Lehman told reporters that this is only the third tornado in Barrie that he has seen in his entire lifetime.
Photos of the aftermath of the tornado reveal cars that were destroyed and even flipped upside down, shattered windows to homes and debris scattered across yards and driveways. (Twitter/@BVieira91)
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said tornadoes in Barrie are not common, but they can still occur on occasion. He said strong winds and heavy rain are more common for the city to experience.
Barrie experienced temperatures in the 80s the day the tornado formed. A cold front was pushing into the area, bringing rain and thunderstorms along with it, Reppert said.
Reppert said the city is forecast to receive more rain and showers on Friday into Saturday but is not forecast to receive any more severe weather.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Unusual tornado in Ontario leaves 'catastrophic' damage
By Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 15, 2021 8:11 PM EDT
South Barrie, located in Ontario, was left with some major damage after a confirmed tornado made its way through parts of the city on July 15, 2021.(Twitter/@BVieira91)
Several injuries were confirmed by police after an unusual tornado tore through the city of Barrie on Thursday afternoon, leaving a trail of damage in its path.
Barrie, located about 71 miles (115 km) north of Toronto, is a city in Ontario, Canada. According to the police, the tornado left several individuals injured and seriously damaged some homes.
"The damage is catastrophic. It is significant. It is major," Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said, according to CBC News.
Photos of the aftermath taken on July 15 revealed homes with chunks taken from the roofs, shattered windows and debris-littered lawns. Cars, in some instances, were flipped upside down.
The outlet reports that the tornado struck the city around 2:30 p.m., local time. Police were responding to multiple reports of damage in southeast Barrie after the tornado tore through.
EMS members were on the scene after the tornado in Barrie tore through the southern part of the city, leaving extensive damage on some homes and injuring several people. (Twitter/@BVieira91)
Environment Canada's warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson said the tornado was confirmed on Thursday by the agency's data along with images shared to social media. Coulson said the agency does not yet have a good idea of the length or width of the path of damage.
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman took to Twitter to address the situation, where he thanked first responders and asked residents to avoid the area of Prince William Way and Mapleview, located in southeast Barrie, as emergency crews work to make sure those in the area are safe.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also took to social media, thanking first responders and saying that his thoughts are with those affected by the weather.
"A big thank you to our first responders that are currently on the ground helping the situation. Please stay safe everyone," Ford wrote on Twitter.
Lehman told reporters that this is only the third tornado in Barrie that he has seen in his entire lifetime.
Photos of the aftermath of the tornado reveal cars that were destroyed and even flipped upside down, shattered windows to homes and debris scattered across yards and driveways. (Twitter/@BVieira91)
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said tornadoes in Barrie are not common, but they can still occur on occasion. He said strong winds and heavy rain are more common for the city to experience.
Barrie experienced temperatures in the 80s the day the tornado formed. A cold front was pushing into the area, bringing rain and thunderstorms along with it, Reppert said.
Reppert said the city is forecast to receive more rain and showers on Friday into Saturday but is not forecast to receive any more severe weather.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo