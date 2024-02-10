Unfolding southern US severe weather, tornado threat to continue into Monday

The active, wet pattern setting up across the South Central and Southeastern states will spawn rounds of thunderstorms through Monday, some of which can bring hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall and tornadoes.

Copied

After dumping snow in the Rockies, a storm system is pushing its way east across the country, hitting the Plains with severe storms before bringing snow to the Northeast.

A severe weather threat that began this weekend will continue across the Southern states into Monday evening, AccuWeather forecasters say. Rounds of storms will pulse eastward along a stalled frontal boundary, setting the stage for severe weather from Texas to the Carolinas.

The first round of severe weather erupted from Saturday afternoon to Saturday night, and brought hail and heavy rainfall to central Texas. Hail up to the size of golf balls occurred.

As of the mid-afternoon on Sunday, hail to the size of baseballs have been reported in northeastern Texas.

Waves of moisture pumping into the region will create a persistent stream of rainfall for some that will ignite a flood risk. Storms can drop several inches of rain as the rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms roll across the South, which will elevate river and stream levels and stall area travel.

Locations from northeastern Texas to Kentucky, southern West Virginia and central Virginia can collect between 1-2 inches of rain through Monday, while a wide corridor from the Texas-Louisiana border through the Smoky Mountains could get 2-4 inches of rain with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches.

Travelers along interstates 10, 20, 35, 55, 75 may experience slowdowns as thunderstorms rumble across the South. Even air travelers with destinations and departures across the Southeast could face delays or cancellations into early next week as the active weather pattern grips the region.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

"Flight delays are likely to tally up at airports such as Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International, the busiest airport in the world, as heavy rain and thunderstorms develop on Monday," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Into Sunday night, the greatest risk of violent storms will shift eastward across northern and central Louisiana, central Mississippi and central Alabama. The primary risks of hail, torrential rainfall and gusty winds will continue to be a concern as the storms shift into new territory. However, that risk also includes the potential for a few tornadoes.

Cities such as New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama, are forecast to have rounds of strong-to-severe storms into Sunday night as moist air from the Gulf clashes with energy tracking out of the southern Plains.

People and officials in the path of the storms are encouraged to stay on top of severe weather bulletins as they are issued, even as some may be distracted by the NFL championship game. Some of the storms, including the risk of tornadoes, will occur well after dark when it may be difficult to see violent weather approaching.

As of mid-afternoon on Sunday, thunderstorms were quickly gaining intensity from just north of Houston to Greenville, Mississippi. This batch of storms will be the primary focusing point of severe weather as it advances eastward through Sunday night.

Storms can pack intense wind gusts of 60-70 mph throughout the daytime and overnight hours on Sunday with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.

"The storm is expected to shift down through the Southeast and become more organized by Monday, then it will begin to curve northeastward and make its way into the mid-Atlantic states Monday night," stated DaSilva.

Isolated spin-ups embedded within severe thunderstorms will continue to be a risk through Monday as storms roll through the Southeast and eventually reach the coast.

As the zone of low pressure advances across the Tennessee Valley and into the Northeast at the start of next week, cooler conditions along the northwest flank of the storm will cause rain to transition to snow.

Following several days of April-like temperatures and dry weather this past week, the wintry impacts projected to arrive in the Ohio Valley and Northeast may be a harsh snap back to reality. Temperatures are expected to shift back to typical mid-February values ahead of the storm's arrival early next week.

The storm is expected to blanket a large part of the Northeast with half a foot to a foot of snow and major travel problems from Monday night to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, locations across the South Central and Southeast will trade the stormy weekend pattern with calmer and drier conditions as a zone of high pressure arrives in the South from early to midweek.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.