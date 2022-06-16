Tornadoes touch down in wild Wisconsin Wednesday
The severe events forced closures of major interstates as well as brought damage to one local hospital.
By
Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jun. 16, 2022 2:55 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 16, 2022 2:55 AM EDT
A tornado that crossed I-90 near Oakdale, Wisconsin, on June 15, flipped tractor trailers, downed trees and damaged buildings throughout the area.
Interstate closures and numerous damage reports were just some of the effects felt by Wisconsin residents Wednesday after a host of tornadoes touched down in the state.
Severe thunderstorms that rumbled through Wisconsin, as well as parts of Iowa and Illinois, conjured up the first tornado in the late afternoon hours Wednesday in Oakdale, Wisconsin; this was one of several that touched down in the eastern portion of the state.
Multiple tornadoes were reported between Oakdale and neighboring Tomah, Wisconsin, with a large tornado causing a partial closure of local highways I-90 and I-94. Highway I-90 continued to be stuck in a standstill in the early evening hours Wednesday, rerouting traffic for miles amid causing damage that includes multiple tipped-over semi trucks.
Footage of the tornado that touched down near Oakdale and Tomah showed the massive severe event engulfing the entire sky:
In Mauston, Wisconsin, law enforcement confirmed tornado damage to a local hospital, with the severity of the damage unknown as of 6 p.m. CDT Wednesday. Another tornado popped up around the same time in Bowler, Wisconsin, in the central region of the state.
Later in the evening, a tornado was reported to be at least half a mile wide in the Wyeville, Wisconsin, area, with numerous hardwood trees snapped along the tornado's path. What was called a "significant" tornado event also destroyed several homes in the area.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
Tornado warnings were prevalent throughout the entire state Wednesday, with sirens heard in the Green Bay suburb of De Pere, Wisconsin:
As of 8:13 p.m. CDT Wednesday, over 122,000 Wisconsin residents were without power due to the swath of storms, according to PowerOutageUS. The highest concentration of outages were in the eastern part of the state, including a 70 percent outage (55,058 tracked customers) in Brown County. By 1:35 a.m. CDT Thursday, that number had only dropped slightly to just under 116,000. Brown County remained with the highest number of outages, at nearly 54 percent.
The severe weather is likely to taper off slightly after the threats to the Upper Midwest Wednesday, but storms are likely to re-fire and still pack a punch farther to the east Thursday. Threat areas will be farther to the east, with potential isolated tornadoes heading for New York to southern West Virginia and western Virginia Thursday afternoon and evening, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Tornadoes touch down in wild Wisconsin Wednesday
The severe events forced closures of major interstates as well as brought damage to one local hospital.
By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jun. 16, 2022 2:55 AM EDT | Updated Jun. 16, 2022 2:55 AM EDT
A tornado that crossed I-90 near Oakdale, Wisconsin, on June 15, flipped tractor trailers, downed trees and damaged buildings throughout the area.
Interstate closures and numerous damage reports were just some of the effects felt by Wisconsin residents Wednesday after a host of tornadoes touched down in the state.
Severe thunderstorms that rumbled through Wisconsin, as well as parts of Iowa and Illinois, conjured up the first tornado in the late afternoon hours Wednesday in Oakdale, Wisconsin; this was one of several that touched down in the eastern portion of the state.
Multiple tornadoes were reported between Oakdale and neighboring Tomah, Wisconsin, with a large tornado causing a partial closure of local highways I-90 and I-94. Highway I-90 continued to be stuck in a standstill in the early evening hours Wednesday, rerouting traffic for miles amid causing damage that includes multiple tipped-over semi trucks.
Footage of the tornado that touched down near Oakdale and Tomah showed the massive severe event engulfing the entire sky:
In Mauston, Wisconsin, law enforcement confirmed tornado damage to a local hospital, with the severity of the damage unknown as of 6 p.m. CDT Wednesday. Another tornado popped up around the same time in Bowler, Wisconsin, in the central region of the state.
Later in the evening, a tornado was reported to be at least half a mile wide in the Wyeville, Wisconsin, area, with numerous hardwood trees snapped along the tornado's path. What was called a "significant" tornado event also destroyed several homes in the area.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
Tornado warnings were prevalent throughout the entire state Wednesday, with sirens heard in the Green Bay suburb of De Pere, Wisconsin:
As of 8:13 p.m. CDT Wednesday, over 122,000 Wisconsin residents were without power due to the swath of storms, according to PowerOutageUS. The highest concentration of outages were in the eastern part of the state, including a 70 percent outage (55,058 tracked customers) in Brown County. By 1:35 a.m. CDT Thursday, that number had only dropped slightly to just under 116,000. Brown County remained with the highest number of outages, at nearly 54 percent.
The severe weather is likely to taper off slightly after the threats to the Upper Midwest Wednesday, but storms are likely to re-fire and still pack a punch farther to the east Thursday. Threat areas will be farther to the east, with potential isolated tornadoes heading for New York to southern West Virginia and western Virginia Thursday afternoon and evening, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
More to see:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo