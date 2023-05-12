Tornadoes touch down in Nebraska

A large tornado was spotted spinning with intensity in a Nebraska field on Friday afternoon as several tornadic storms impacted the state.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby captured this video as a large, damaging tornado headed toward a Nebraska highway on May 12.

The first tornado report from Nebraska occurred just after 12:30 p.m. CDT near Arnold, Nebraska, in Custer County. The Custer County emergency management office reported the brief tornado, according to The National Weather Service.

A second tornado occurred just after 3:30 p.m. CDT near Spalding, Nebraska. Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer intercepted the tornado in The Dominator, a storm-chasing vehicle designed to withstand the impact of a tornado, on his live stream.

Video from Reed Timmer's live stream just before they were inside the tornado. Reed Timmer

Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby also captured the intense fury of the tornado as it trekked through the area near Spalding. Storm chasers also reported a tornado 5 miles south of Lindsay, Nebraska.

A large and extremely dangerous tornado was reported near Barlett, Nebraska, at 3:55 p.m. CDT. A tornado warning as issued for parts of Garfield and Wheeler Counties as the tornadic storm moved through the area.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. CDT, another tornado was reported near Petersburg, Nebraska, -- located in Boone County. The damage path from this tornado included parts of Highway 32. Small farm buildings were also damaged and debris were on the roadway.

Damage across Hwy 32 near Petersburg NE with a small tornado that moved across a few min ago. #newx pic.twitter.com/90bwZxaHiD — Dr. Barb Mayes Boustead (@windbarb) May 12, 2023

In southeastern Nebraska, a rope tornado was reported near Table Rock on Saturday afternoon. The Table Rock area was also impacted by baseball size hail as the damaging storm trekked through the region.

Another round of tornado reports occurred at around 5:30 p.m. CDT near North Bend, Nebraska. A farmstead was damaged and power lines were down in the area. The National Weather Service warned of a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" as the tornadic cell continued moving northeast. The multiple vortex tornado was also spotted near Hopper, Nebraska, and consisted of rain wrapping curtains, according to a National Weather Service employee.

At least 17 preliminary tornado reports were listed by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center on Friday.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. CDT.

