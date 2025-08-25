Labor Day weekend forecast: Heat, storms may disrupt holiday plans

The unofficial end of summer will feature a little bit of everything, ranging from triple-digit heat in the Southwest, tropical downpours near the Gulf and even sweater weather to millions.

Bernie Rayno looks at the history and significance of late-August tropical activity.

From triple-digit heat in the Southwest to a fall-like chill in the Northeast, the Labor Day weekend will bring a wide range of weather across the United States. AccuWeather meteorologists say weather could disrupt outdoor plans in the Rockies and Plains, while Florida faces the greatest risk of tropical-fueled flooding downpours.

Summertime heat for Labor Day weekend

Despite the unofficial end of summer arriving with Labor Day, summerlike heat is expected to roast areas from Washington to Southern California.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the lower 80s in the places like Boise, Idaho, to the upper 90s in Central California and the lower 100s in desert locations such as Las Vegas.

"High temperatures are forecast near or just above the climatological norm for late August and will be mainly dry," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Rain-free conditions are expected Saturday through Labor Day Monday for most along the West Coast. The exception could be a few showers in Washington during the first half of the weekend.

Rounds of thunderstorms for Rockies, Plains

"Across the Rockies and the Plains, keep an eye to the sky and on the AccuWeather App for the potential of thunderstorms this holiday weekend," said Roys.

Texas and New Mexico on northwest to Colorado could get a few rounds of thunderstorms, similar to those earlier this week. Any areas hit by more than one round of downpours will be most susceptible to flooding. Especially in the Rockies, thunderstorms will be most widespread in the afternoon and evenings.

"No one location looks to be a wash-out for the holiday weekend. However, those with outdoor plans should continue to check for more updates as the weekend draws near," said Roys.

Early-fall preview for the Great Lakes, Northeast

Temperatures are forecast to be below the norm across most of the Northeast and Great Lakes for the holiday weekend, although not quite as cool as what is expected throughout the week leading up to the weekend.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the 70s in much of the region, with afternoon temperatures nearing 80 in the Ohio Valley. Overnight low temperatures could dip down into the 50s, and maybe even the 40s, for areas away from the Atlantic and Great Lakes waters.

"A sweatshirt may come in handy for any evening activities in the Great Lakes and interior Northeast," Roys explained.

New England and New York are forecast to have showers on Friday that linger into at least Saturday, interrupting the otherwise comfortable holiday weekend. Any rain that falls would be beneficial due to the burgeoning drought in the region.

"Labor Day itself could feature some great weather, even ending up as a top-10 weather day," Roys said, as sunnier conditions are in the forecast for later Sunday and Labor Day on Monday.

Roys did note that the dry conditions could raise a different concern for the drier forecast locations.

"August was quite dry for parts of Michigan and the Ohio Valley. This weekend's dry conditions and low humidity could bring a more elevated wildfire risk," said Roys.

Tropical impacts possible for Florida, Atlantic Coast

Late-summer vacation goers heading to the Gulf and Southeast Atlantic coasts can expect some rainy weather during the holiday weekend.

AccuWeather hurricane expects are monitoring an area of thunderstorms that is expected to move from the northern Gulf across the Florida Peninsula and into the Atlantic over the holiday weekend. It's possible the storm could strengthen into a tropical rainstorm or tropical depression.

"Regardless of the potential for development, it looks like a wet holiday weekend across Florida and parts of the Southeast coast," said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva.

Ample tropical moisture expected to merge with the storm will bring heavier downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding and stronger rip currents for beach-goers.

Florida is forecast to have the most direct impact, but depending on the storm's track, impacts could reach the Carolina coastline, which is still reeling from Hurricane Erin.

