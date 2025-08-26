Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas to face swift flooding from heavy rain

From the Rockies to portions of the Great Plains, an area will face heavy rain and the risk of flooding in the coming days.

Airport delays, power outages and damages occurred around Phoenix as a towering haboob covered the area.

Storms will bring disruptions to the interior West this week, while heavy rainfall and an increased risk of flooding target areas from the eastern Rockies to the Mississippi Valley, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

"Clusters of thunderstorms moving across southeastern Kansas will track into northeastern Oklahoma, southwestern Missouri and northern Arkansas from Wednesday night into Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Erickson said. "Repeated downpours may result in an elevated flash flood risk."

"Very warm, humid air streaming north from the Gulf will help fuel these storms," Erickson said. "With abundant moisture in the atmosphere, any storm will be capable of producing a large amount of rain in a short period."

Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches are forecast across much of the region, with most of the rain falling in 12 to 24 hours—or less in some areas. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for this event is 7 inches.

Urban flooding and travel disruptions may affect cities including Salina and Wichita, Kansas; Springfield, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Fayetteville and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Much of the region is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, so rainfall may bring some benefits. However, excessive rainfall in a short time could overwhelm the landscape and drainage systems, increasing the risk of flooding.

While heavy rain targets the Plains and Mississippi Valley, thunderstorms and downpours are expected to continue across much of the interior West this week.

Storms may produce flash flooding or gusty winds from New Mexico to Colorado, Wyoming, southwestern Montana, Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Nevada. On Monday, a flash flood occurred near the Salton Sea in California, along Highway 86.

In areas where rainfall is limited, lightning strikes could spark new wildfires. Some dry, gusty thunderstorms may also generate large dust clouds, creating hazards for motorists.

A large dust storm, or haboob, swept through the Phoenix, Arizona, area Monday. Over the weekend, another dust storm affected the Burning Man Festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

While the core zone of heavy rain is forecast to break up and shift heading into the extended Labor Day weekend, additional storms could still disrupt travel and outdoor plans across parts of the Rockies, Great Basin and Southeast.

