Tornado-warned storm pummels Denver, Colorado with large hail

A "particularly dangerous situation" was unfolding south of downtown Denver on Thursday afternoon right before the evening commute with hail larger than golf balls and a possible tornado.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A suspected tornado blew through the community of Highlands Ranch on the afternoon of June 22, leaving behind a trail of damage.

A particularly dangerous situation was declared south of downtown Denver Thursday afternoon amid a tornadic storm that tacked miles south of the heat of the city.

A tornado warning was issued across Douglas and Arapaho counties at 3:30 p.m. MDT, warning of "life-threatening" conditions due to a spotter-confirmed tornado and golfball-size hail. "This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION," the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Boulder, Colorado, said.

Tornado damage in Highlands Ranch, CO

The South Metro Fire Rescue reported it was responding to dozens of calls in Highlands Ranch, south of Colorado Highway 470 between Lucent and Quebec, for storm-related damages. This included roof damage, downed trees, natural gas leaks and electrical problems, but there were no reports of injuries as of 4:13 p.m., MDT.

"We are safe, but it was a big storm," Highlands Ranch Metro District Community Relations Manager Sherry Eppers told AccuWeather. "We're seeing damage to trees and fences in several areas of Highlands Ranch."

Nearly 3,000 customers in Douglas County, where Highlands Ranch is located, were without power Thursday afternoon following the storms, according to PowerOutage.US.

Flights were also impacted by the storm. At Denver International Airport, 140 flights were canceled and close to another 800 others were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Tornado just west of Highlands Ranch on Hwy 470 at 325 pm @NWSBoulder pic.twitter.com/y9H2DJYE0x — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) June 22, 2023

Baseball-sized hail pummeled the Denver Metro Thursday afternoon, not even 24 hours after massive hailstones injured nearly 100 concertgoers at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in a previous storm.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Colorado towns of Lakewood, Indian Hills and Morrison Thursday afternoon, warning just before 3 p.m. CDT that the "destructive" storm would contain baseball-size hail. The same storm later tacked over the Highlands Ranch area.

Traffic cameras along Colorado State Highway 470 (C-470), one mile west of Morrison, showed the highway covered in hailstones as traffic pushed through.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back with AccuWeather.com and tune into the AccuWeather Network for the latest.

