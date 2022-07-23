Tornado strikes Chicago area as Midwest braces for additional destructive storms

You don’t have to be directly struck by lightning. There are other ways you can get hit, which is why you should never underestimate a thunderstorm.

AccuWeather forecasters say that atmospheric ingredients are in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the Midwest this weekend. A potent storm system swinging through the region on Saturday had already begun to unleash dangerous impacts.

The first dangerous storms of the weekend formed early Saturday morning and went on to impact the greater Chicago area. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings were plastered across the area as damaging storms tore through around daybreak Saturday. Tornado warnings were also issued Saturday morning.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Chicago were forced to take shelter on Saturday morning as a tornado-producing storm approached their office, located southwest of Chicago proper. The NWS later confirmed that a tornado did form and caused damage in southern Naperville, Illinois.

After roaring through the Chicago suburbs, severe thunderstorms continued to track south and east on Saturday morning and ultimately slammed portions of Indiana and Ohio. Dozens of wind damage reports were sent to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) on Saturday across Indiana and Ohio. Damage reports ranged from tree limbs down in places to broken power poles. As of early Saturday afternoon, more than 121,000 customers were without power across Indiana and Ohio, according to PowerOutage.us.

AccuWeather forecasters say another, more significant severe event is in the cards for the Midwest late Saturday. While much of the central, southern and eastern United States continues to bake beneath an expansive summer heat dome, the track of potent storms will remain oriented across the Midwest and Great Lakes this weekend.

"As storms initially form and remain discrete rather than form into a line, this is when the threat for tornadoes will be greatest," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Kienzle explained. Such storms can also produce large hail, and on Saturday, the strongest storms may be capable of producing hail larger than golf balls. Hail of this scale can damage roofs, dent vehicles and crack windows and windshields.

Storms began to fire to life late Saturday morning across portions of Minnesota. Later in the afternoon and through the evening, storms will become more linear as they quickly plow through the Midwest, moving through much of Iowa and Wisconsin, toward the Great Lakes and eventually into portions of Michigan later at night. During this time, the threat of damaging winds will be maximized.

In the most intense areas of the storm line, winds may reach destructive levels. While wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour are most likely in any severe storms, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph is in place for the most destructive thunderstorms.

"While it is far from a guarantee, today's setup is one that could even allow for a derecho to form," Kienzle cautioned.

In areas that receive multiple rounds of rainfall, flooding will also be a threat. Storms are expected to be fast-moving, but Mother Nature has shown in the past that a single storm doesn't need to drop large amounts of rainfall for a flood threat to develop. Instead, many thunderstorms can track over the same area in a process known as "training," which can cause manageable rainfall totals to quickly surge to dangerous levels.

With storms expected to move quickly, conditions can go from calm to chaotic in just a few minutes. Those caught in storms while driving are reminded never to seek shelter underneath a bridge or overpass. Not only is this highly ineffective, but it can more easily lead to vehicle collisions during times of low visibility.

While storms will be hazardous at all times of the day, the threat of intense nighttime storms will be most concerning.

"With this threat expected to continue into the night, residents must have a way to receive watches and warnings overnight," AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton cautioned, also adding that residents should also have a severe weather plan in place.

The Chicago metro area may be caught along the edge of the worst weather Saturday night, with intense storms in the northern suburbs and calm conditions to the south. However, only a slight shift north or south in any storms will greatly influence the conditions that are seen late Saturday evening in the city, forecasters cautioned.

While perhaps not as widespread as the day prior, intense storms are set to continue into Sunday in portions of the Ohio Valley and the interior Northeast as a cold front presses east.

"While much of the energy in the atmosphere will slide northward into Canada, just enough will remain to allow for thunderstorms to develop Sunday afternoon," Kienzle explained.

As storms first develop, residents in cities such as Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Detroit, Michigan, may be impacted. Toward the evening, storms will press south and east and move toward the Interstate-70 corridor on the southern end. Farther east, cities such as Erie, Pennsylvania, and Syracuse, New York, may have storms move through around dusk.

The main threats with any stronger thunderstorms to end the weekend will include heavy rainfall, hail and damaging wind gusts. Forecasters say wind gusts will generally be on the order of 50-70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.

While the exact placement is still to be determined, rain and storms appear likely to push toward the East Coast on Monday, bringing an end to the ongoing heat wave along with it.

However, with the correct ingredients potentially in place, this may also set the stage for storms to become severe at times once again. The greatest chance for any severe storms will center generally along the Interstate-95 corridor from Monday afternoon to Monday night.

Damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall will be the main threats with any Monday storms, forecasters say.

An active storm pattern looks to remain in place for much of the upcoming week across portions of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

