Tornado outbreak makes for wild Wednesday in Ohio
By
Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jun. 9, 2022 3:01 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 9, 2022 3:28 AM EDT
A tornado wrecked part of a Meijer facility in Tipp City on June 8, but fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths reported from the storm.
Multiple tornadoes hit throughout Ohio Wednesday, leading to several severe damage reports, mass power outages and harrowing sights in the state.
The most serious threat took place early Wednesday evening in Tipp City, Ohio, just outside of Dayton and at a midway point between Cincinnati and Columbus. Around 6:22 p.m. EDT, a large tornado hit near Tipp City, bringing major harm to a Meijer Distribution Center in the area.
Tipp City's Chief of Police, Greg Adkins, stated that no injuries were reported at the distribution center as of 7:44 p.m. EDT, and that no injuries were suffered at the multiple businesses destroyed in the city during the event.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
One view from the tornado as it touched down in Tipp City captured the severe storm in action:
The Tipp City tornado was not the first to touch down in Ohio Wednesday, as the threats began earlier in the afternoon in Darke County, about 30 miles west of Tipp City. The tornado hit at approximately 5:30 p.m. EDT, followed by another tornado forming near Troy, Ohio, with some reports of damage made as of 6:10 p.m. EDT.
In Clay Township, near the Tipp City touchdown, another angle of the storm created an ominous farmland view:
Later, in the early evening hours, one more tornado was seen on the ground, this time northwest of Springfield, Ohio.
As of 9:18 p.m. EDT, power outages remained a massive challenge in the state, as over 39,000 customers were without power, according to PowerOutageUS. Fairfield County in the central portion of the state was hit the hardest, with over 15,000 customers out of power out of 69,576 tracked by the website.
Ohio's neighbor to the west also suffered a tornado event Wednesday afternoon, as the city of Arlington, Indiana, had one touch down around 4 p.m. EDT, damaging a host of local homes, namely to roofs.
Storms also extended to Kentucky, along with the southwestern half of Ohio and parts of western Indiana, per the National Weather Service:
Severe thunderstorms will shift back to the central Plains Thursday after the Ohio Valley excursion, with storms forecast to be more potent than Wednesday's forecast. The strongest storms are predicted to go on a track stretching from southwestern Nebraska to northwestern Arkansas, risking intense winds and more possible tornadoes.
"With such a persistent pattern in place, heavy rain and flash flooding have become an increasing concern, especially across central and southeastern Kansas, which has been the focal point of thunderstorms," said AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Michael Stahlman.
The northward bulge in the jet stream responsible for the heat in the Southwest is expected to expand northeastward this weekend, allowing for several dry days in the central and southern Plains.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Tornado outbreak makes for wild Wednesday in Ohio
By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jun. 9, 2022 3:01 AM EDT | Updated Jun. 9, 2022 3:28 AM EDT
A tornado wrecked part of a Meijer facility in Tipp City on June 8, but fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths reported from the storm.
Multiple tornadoes hit throughout Ohio Wednesday, leading to several severe damage reports, mass power outages and harrowing sights in the state.
The most serious threat took place early Wednesday evening in Tipp City, Ohio, just outside of Dayton and at a midway point between Cincinnati and Columbus. Around 6:22 p.m. EDT, a large tornado hit near Tipp City, bringing major harm to a Meijer Distribution Center in the area.
Tipp City's Chief of Police, Greg Adkins, stated that no injuries were reported at the distribution center as of 7:44 p.m. EDT, and that no injuries were suffered at the multiple businesses destroyed in the city during the event.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
One view from the tornado as it touched down in Tipp City captured the severe storm in action:
The Tipp City tornado was not the first to touch down in Ohio Wednesday, as the threats began earlier in the afternoon in Darke County, about 30 miles west of Tipp City. The tornado hit at approximately 5:30 p.m. EDT, followed by another tornado forming near Troy, Ohio, with some reports of damage made as of 6:10 p.m. EDT.
In Clay Township, near the Tipp City touchdown, another angle of the storm created an ominous farmland view:
Later, in the early evening hours, one more tornado was seen on the ground, this time northwest of Springfield, Ohio.
As of 9:18 p.m. EDT, power outages remained a massive challenge in the state, as over 39,000 customers were without power, according to PowerOutageUS. Fairfield County in the central portion of the state was hit the hardest, with over 15,000 customers out of power out of 69,576 tracked by the website.
Ohio's neighbor to the west also suffered a tornado event Wednesday afternoon, as the city of Arlington, Indiana, had one touch down around 4 p.m. EDT, damaging a host of local homes, namely to roofs.
Storms also extended to Kentucky, along with the southwestern half of Ohio and parts of western Indiana, per the National Weather Service:
Severe thunderstorms will shift back to the central Plains Thursday after the Ohio Valley excursion, with storms forecast to be more potent than Wednesday's forecast. The strongest storms are predicted to go on a track stretching from southwestern Nebraska to northwestern Arkansas, risking intense winds and more possible tornadoes.
"With such a persistent pattern in place, heavy rain and flash flooding have become an increasing concern, especially across central and southeastern Kansas, which has been the focal point of thunderstorms," said AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Michael Stahlman.
The northward bulge in the jet stream responsible for the heat in the Southwest is expected to expand northeastward this weekend, allowing for several dry days in the central and southern Plains.
More to see:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo