The Gulf Coast of Texas was on high alert Thursday night as the eighth-named storm of the 2020 hurricane season formed -- and another record was broken for the second day in a row.

Gonzalo became the earliest ever “G” named storm in the basin on Wednesday morning — the latest in a string of storms to beat out the historic 2005 hurricane season.

Last call! Comet NEOWISE to be visible for just a few more nights

After making its closest approach to the Earth, Comet NEOWISE is starting to fade away, so be sure to look for it one last time -- it won't be back for another 6,800 years.