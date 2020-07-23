Respite from excessive heat to be short-lived in Midwest, Northeast
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 23, 2020 7:43 AM
Your body is sensitive to temperature change and extreme heat can make you very sick. Here are some heat-related illnesses to watch out for.
In the wake of a cold front that will bring a threat of severe thunderstorms to portions of the East Coast on Thursday, temperatures and humidity levels will be on a downward trend to end the week.
This front has already brought more comfortable conditions to locations farther west across much of the Midwest and Great Lakes. In fact, Minneapolis only reached 69 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, the first time since May 30 that the city failed to register a temperature of at least 70 degrees. This was also well below the normal high of 83 degrees for this time of year.
Daytime highs will not reach those levels in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, but Friday will still offer a break from the recent heat.
New York City's Central Park has recorded temperatures of 90 F or above for five straight days, one of its longest heat waves in recent memory. And it could become six on Thursday with the AccuWeather forecast calling for a high of 90. The last time the Big Apple had a heat wave of at least six days was July 14-20, 2013.
The expected dip in temperature could bring that streak to an end on Friday, with highs forecast to top out in the upper 80s in New York City.
At the same time, the heat will already begin to be dialed up again in areas farther west. It will be quite the turnaround in the Twin Cities, with a high above 90 degrees likely by Friday. Along with the uptick in temperatures will be the return of uncomfortable levels of humidity.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Farther east, it will take until the start of the weekend for the brief hiatus of hot and humid weather to end. Chicago will have a return to temperatures over 90 by Saturday with higher humidity as well.
"After a brief break from daily high temperatures above 90 degrees to end the week, the heat will ramp back up from much of the Midwest heading into the weekend," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "Many locations will experience daytime highs at least 5 to 10 degrees above what is normal for late July," Gilbert continued.
This next round of heat and humidity will continue to expand even farther in scope to round out the weekend.
For example, Philadelphia recorded a high of at least 93 degrees every day between July 18-22. While the City of Brotherly Love will experience somewhat lower temperatures from Thursday through Saturday, temperatures in the middle 90s are once again likely to pay a visit on Sunday and Monday.
As always, it is important for anyone participating in outdoor activities during the heat of the day to drink plenty of water and protect themselves from the sun and know the signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Those in the Great Lakes and Northeast who are not fans of the heat and humidity will not have to wait too long for the pattern to change. By early next week, another cold front will move through the region. Behind this front, there are indications that lower temperatures and a reduction in humidity may last for several days.
While temperatures may not be far from average (and averages are near their highest levels that they get to at any point in the year), even that will feel comfortable compared to what has frequently been a hot and humid summer so far in many areas.
However, given that August is still ahead, heat and humidity are sure to return before summer ends.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Respite from excessive heat to be short-lived in Midwest, Northeast
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 23, 2020 7:43 AM
Your body is sensitive to temperature change and extreme heat can make you very sick. Here are some heat-related illnesses to watch out for.
In the wake of a cold front that will bring a threat of severe thunderstorms to portions of the East Coast on Thursday, temperatures and humidity levels will be on a downward trend to end the week.
This front has already brought more comfortable conditions to locations farther west across much of the Midwest and Great Lakes. In fact, Minneapolis only reached 69 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, the first time since May 30 that the city failed to register a temperature of at least 70 degrees. This was also well below the normal high of 83 degrees for this time of year.
Daytime highs will not reach those levels in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, but Friday will still offer a break from the recent heat.
New York City's Central Park has recorded temperatures of 90 F or above for five straight days, one of its longest heat waves in recent memory. And it could become six on Thursday with the AccuWeather forecast calling for a high of 90. The last time the Big Apple had a heat wave of at least six days was July 14-20, 2013.
The expected dip in temperature could bring that streak to an end on Friday, with highs forecast to top out in the upper 80s in New York City.
At the same time, the heat will already begin to be dialed up again in areas farther west. It will be quite the turnaround in the Twin Cities, with a high above 90 degrees likely by Friday. Along with the uptick in temperatures will be the return of uncomfortable levels of humidity.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Farther east, it will take until the start of the weekend for the brief hiatus of hot and humid weather to end. Chicago will have a return to temperatures over 90 by Saturday with higher humidity as well.
"After a brief break from daily high temperatures above 90 degrees to end the week, the heat will ramp back up from much of the Midwest heading into the weekend," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "Many locations will experience daytime highs at least 5 to 10 degrees above what is normal for late July," Gilbert continued.
This next round of heat and humidity will continue to expand even farther in scope to round out the weekend.
For example, Philadelphia recorded a high of at least 93 degrees every day between July 18-22. While the City of Brotherly Love will experience somewhat lower temperatures from Thursday through Saturday, temperatures in the middle 90s are once again likely to pay a visit on Sunday and Monday.
Related:
As always, it is important for anyone participating in outdoor activities during the heat of the day to drink plenty of water and protect themselves from the sun and know the signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Those in the Great Lakes and Northeast who are not fans of the heat and humidity will not have to wait too long for the pattern to change. By early next week, another cold front will move through the region. Behind this front, there are indications that lower temperatures and a reduction in humidity may last for several days.
While temperatures may not be far from average (and averages are near their highest levels that they get to at any point in the year), even that will feel comfortable compared to what has frequently been a hot and humid summer so far in many areas.
However, given that August is still ahead, heat and humidity are sure to return before summer ends.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo