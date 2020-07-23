New tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 22, 2020 11:57 PM
Multiple tropical systems are being monitored by meteorologists, including one that will bring rain to the Gulf Coast.
As Tropical Storm Gonzalo churns in the central Atlantic Ocean, more than 1,000 miles off the coast of South America, a new threat is brewing much closer to the United States in the Gulf of Mexico.
A tropical wave that AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring for several days, dubbed Invest 91L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), became Tropical Depression Eight over the central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday evening a little over 500 miles off the coast of Texas. The tropical depression had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, and was moving west-northwestward at 6 mph. Given the track toward Texas, a tropical storm watch is in effect for a portion of the Texas coast.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Locally heavy rainfall, enough to produce some flash flooding, will occur across parts of Louisiana and Texas Thursday into Saturday, regardless of how strong the system becomes. The tropical depression has about a 30% chance of strengthening into a tropical storm.
A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast to fall mainly along the Texas and Louisiana coasts, including Houston and New Orleans and perhaps as far inland as Austin and San Antonio, Texas. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches is anticipated.
Gusty onshore winds could also lead to rough surf and rip currents along the central and western Gulf Coast late this week into the weekend.
The main limiting factor for further development will be the short amount of time the system will take to trek across the Gulf of Mexico.
"How much impact from wind will depend on the strength of the system as it move ashore in Texas," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
"Even in lieu of tropical storm formation, there can still be some gusty thunderstorms and perhaps a couple of tornadoes or waterspouts around the time of landfall at the close of the week," Sosnowski added.
If by chance, however slim it is, the storm reaches tropical storm status, it would be named Hanna and earn the distinction of being the earliest recorded "H" named storm in the Atlantic basin. The earliest eighth-named storm to date is Tropical Storm Harvey from 2005, which had formed on Aug. 3.
On Wednesday morning, Tropical Depression 7 in the central Atlantic Ocean strengthened into Tropical Storm Gonzalo, becoming the earliest "G" named storm. Three tropical storms that proceeded Gonzalo -- Cristobal, Edouard and Fay -- had also been the earliest storms of their respective letters.
Satellite Image of Tropical Depression Eight on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020, as it tracked toward the U.S. coast. (NOAA / GOES East)
Tropical Depression 8 was known as "Invest 91L" before becoming a tropical depression, based on NHC's naming conventions, "Invest" being short for "investigative area." The term is designated to areas of disturbed weather that meteorologists are monitoring for potential tropical cyclone development. However, the naming of an invest doesn’t always mean that the area will turn into a tropical depression.
Each invest is assigned a letter and a number, adding to their description. The letter "L" in Invest 91L is assigned to all invests that are located within the northern area of the Atlantic Ocean, and there are different letters that correspond with both the basin they are in and the area of the basin. The letter that corresponds with the southern area of the Atlantic Ocean, for example, would be "Q."
As for the number, each invest is assigned a number from 90 to 99, which rotate throughout the season. The 91 in Invest 91L identifies it as the second invest identified in the northern Atlantic basin in the 2020 hurricane season.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
New tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico
By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 22, 2020 11:57 PM
Multiple tropical systems are being monitored by meteorologists, including one that will bring rain to the Gulf Coast.
As Tropical Storm Gonzalo churns in the central Atlantic Ocean, more than 1,000 miles off the coast of South America, a new threat is brewing much closer to the United States in the Gulf of Mexico.
A tropical wave that AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring for several days, dubbed Invest 91L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), became Tropical Depression Eight over the central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday evening a little over 500 miles off the coast of Texas. The tropical depression had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, and was moving west-northwestward at 6 mph. Given the track toward Texas, a tropical storm watch is in effect for a portion of the Texas coast.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Locally heavy rainfall, enough to produce some flash flooding, will occur across parts of Louisiana and Texas Thursday into Saturday, regardless of how strong the system becomes. The tropical depression has about a 30% chance of strengthening into a tropical storm.
A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast to fall mainly along the Texas and Louisiana coasts, including Houston and New Orleans and perhaps as far inland as Austin and San Antonio, Texas. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches is anticipated.
Gusty onshore winds could also lead to rough surf and rip currents along the central and western Gulf Coast late this week into the weekend.
The main limiting factor for further development will be the short amount of time the system will take to trek across the Gulf of Mexico.
"How much impact from wind will depend on the strength of the system as it move ashore in Texas," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
"Even in lieu of tropical storm formation, there can still be some gusty thunderstorms and perhaps a couple of tornadoes or waterspouts around the time of landfall at the close of the week," Sosnowski added.
If by chance, however slim it is, the storm reaches tropical storm status, it would be named Hanna and earn the distinction of being the earliest recorded "H" named storm in the Atlantic basin. The earliest eighth-named storm to date is Tropical Storm Harvey from 2005, which had formed on Aug. 3.
On Wednesday morning, Tropical Depression 7 in the central Atlantic Ocean strengthened into Tropical Storm Gonzalo, becoming the earliest "G" named storm. Three tropical storms that proceeded Gonzalo -- Cristobal, Edouard and Fay -- had also been the earliest storms of their respective letters.
Satellite Image of Tropical Depression Eight on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020, as it tracked toward the U.S. coast. (NOAA / GOES East)
Tropical Depression 8 was known as "Invest 91L" before becoming a tropical depression, based on NHC's naming conventions, "Invest" being short for "investigative area." The term is designated to areas of disturbed weather that meteorologists are monitoring for potential tropical cyclone development. However, the naming of an invest doesn’t always mean that the area will turn into a tropical depression.
Each invest is assigned a letter and a number, adding to their description. The letter "L" in Invest 91L is assigned to all invests that are located within the northern area of the Atlantic Ocean, and there are different letters that correspond with both the basin they are in and the area of the basin. The letter that corresponds with the southern area of the Atlantic Ocean, for example, would be "Q."
As for the number, each invest is assigned a number from 90 to 99, which rotate throughout the season. The 91 in Invest 91L identifies it as the second invest identified in the northern Atlantic basin in the 2020 hurricane season.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo