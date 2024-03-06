Strengthening storm threatens severe weather, flooding rainfall in southern US

Flooding rainfall, large hail and a few tornadoes are all possible in the coming days across the south-central and Southeastern United States to end the week, snarling travel and outdoor plans.

Locals in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, continue about their day in the middle of a severe thunderstorm that drenched the area with torrential rain on March 5. Lightning was also seen flashing in the sky.

There will be little reprieve from the stormy pattern across the South as the atmosphere will quickly reload with ingredients for another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms late this week.

Between Thursday and Saturday, residents from parts of the southern Plains through the Southeast will be on alert for the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms as a storm system strengthens and marches eastward. The storm will threaten localized severe weather through Saturday evening as it draws warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico first and then the Atlantic Ocean later.

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are expected to pulse and wane in portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri, dampening plans and leading to delayed travel in some areas into Thursday night.

The risk of severe weather is largely expected across Texas and Oklahoma, spanning from Austin to Oklahoma City and points northward from the mid-afternoon to the nighttime hours on Thursday. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and even a few tornadoes are possible within some of the most intense thunderstorms.

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will drift eastward on Friday and Friday night, shifting the risk into the lower Mississippi River Valley and much of the South. Once again, the storms will pulse and wane with the greatest risk of severe weather from mid-afternoon on Friday to the first part of Friday night. Within this zone, a moisture-packed air mass flowing out of the Gulf of Mexico will also fuel the risk of flooding.

A wide swath of 2-4 inches of rain is expected between Friday and Saturday, spanning a zone from central Mississippi to central Georgia. In areas where multiple thunderstorms track over the same locations, localized areas could far exceed 4 inches of rain, potentially tallying up near the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches.

“With moisture content well above average, thunderstorms can produce rainfall rates of at least 1-2 inches per hour from Louisiana, southern Mississippi Friday to Alabama and Georgia,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer explained.

This risk can extend right through Saturday as the tail end of the storm slowly treks through the Southeast. Additional heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to focus from the Florida Peninsula into the Carolinas, putting a damper on outdoor plans across the region.

There is the likelihood of locally severe thunderstorms from northern Florida, southeastern Alabama and Georgia on Saturday to parts of the Carolinas during late Saturday and Saturday evening. A concentrated zone of severe weather is most likely to be centered on southeastern Georgia to part of the South Carolina coast.

The storm is expected to largely shift off the Atlantic coast by Sunday, ushering in a much cooler and drier air mass in its wake. There can be a few trailing showers across central and South Florida, but the risk of severe thunderstorms or flooding rainfall appears to be very low at this time.

Looking ahead to early next week, a stretch of dry weather is in store for the South and Southeast, allowing many communities to dry out.

